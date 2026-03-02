LETTER | Judiciary’s R883.8m boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jutice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says the judiciary should continue to enjoy the legitimacy and confidence it deserves for the rule of law to function properly.

It is heartening to note that in the national budget the minister of finance has earmarked R883.8m for transfer to the Office of the Chief Justice, with an additional allocation of R687m to expand the capacity of the judiciary. The minister envisages that these steps will enable the Office of the Chief Justice to manage its own budgets, thus enhancing its independence from the executive as of April 1 this year.

It is inescapable that the judiciary has not enjoyed decent salary increases for an embarrassingly long time given the understaffing in the busier divisions of the high courts, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court itself. Sufficient, properly remunerated judges in service are surely a sine qua non of the efficacy of the judiciary.

Appointing more judges and more judges of appeal is possible, but a major constitutional amendment is required to adjust the size of the Constitutional Court, which is overworked. It has alarmingly long backlogs in respect of its reserved judgments. The Phala Phala matter was argued as long ago as December 2024 and judgment is yet to be delivered by our apex court. Three months is the yardstick for reserving judgments in complex matters.

The infrastructure required by the judiciary in the form of adequate properly functioning courtrooms, support staff, air conditioning that works reliably, and suchlike, is expensive and is often lacking at present.

The rule in the constitution that “a matter before the Constitutional Court must be heard by at least eight judges” needs revisiting due to the expansion of the mandate of that court. With the necessary political will, including the co-operation of parliament, it is possible to review and revise the law to increase the size of the Constitutional Court to, say, 15 justices, who may sit in groups of at least five in place of the existing eight.

In this way the additional workload of the apex court will be spread among a possible three teams of five justices each, instead of the single court arrangements.

The overall number of judges of appeal is a matter for ordinary legislation, not a constitutional amendment. Transferring this function to the Office of the Chief Justice is a way open in law but will involve the amendment of the constitution.

Many of the judges who sit in the large urban divisions of the high court are seriously overworked, while those in the tranquil rural backwaters are arguably underworked. Imaginative means of addressing this issue can be worked on by the Office of the Chief Justice, which will need to assert itself and enhance its independence as mentioned by the minister during his budget address.

Temporarily transferring judges with big backlogs of reserved judgments to the more tranquil divisions to give them time to catch up and catch their breath may be workable.

The huge financial windfall for the judiciary needs to be well spent after careful planning and considered decision-making.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​