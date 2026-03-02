LETTER | No reason for BEE policies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actual achievements by competent people of colour are tainted by BEE, not celebrated, says the writer

Neil Emerick’s article refers (“Adding dignity to the redress vs growth debate” (March 2).

The black middle class now exceeds the white population. This is fantastic for SA — and exactly why there is no legitimate reason for BEE policies.

There is poverty in any capitalist society. In capitalism there are rich and poor people regardless of race. BEE only enriches a few undeserving fat cats while creating racial tension.

Actual achievements by competent people of colour are tainted by BEE, not celebrated. Politicians are going for low-hanging fruits to keep the racial bus going while enriching themselves.

Jacques Boshoff

