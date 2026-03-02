LETTER | United Nations proving to be useless

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the past few years since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war the UN has proven that it is useless and not fit for purpose. It has allowed US President Donald Trump and his friends to run roughshod over weaker nations and there is no sign that they will stop soon.

It is unsurprising that the targeted countries are all rich in oil, making it clear that the wars and perpetual attacks have nothing to do with human rights violations against the citizens of these countries or the restoration of democracy.

In January this imperialist aggression ruined Venezuela and abducted its leader, Nicolas Maduro, and over the past few days America and its ally, Israel, have launched another attack on Iran and killed its leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who has served Iran since 1989.

If Trump and his friends are left untouched, this could result in a potential world war, ruining millions of innocent lives. Trump has revealed himself as a warmonger since he was returned to the Oval Office, a perfect tool for the imperialist agenda against weaker states, especially those rich in oil.

The world cannot turn a blind eye as if everything is normal. The UN needs to prove itself as an organisation that does not serve the interests of superpowers and war-thirsty countries such as the US and Israel.

The Brics+ countries will have to stand their ground if they are to roll back this imperialist aggression and prove to the world that the bloc’s existence is not for its own sake, but to bring about a new world order characterised by peace and stability.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​