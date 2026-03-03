JOSH WILSON | After a strong Davos showing, Africa’s next decade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings have always been about access. In 2026 Africa proved it no longer struggles for entry. The continent was present, visible and confident in Africa House, Nigeria House, bilateral meetings and cultural convenings. Ministers, investors, creatives and founders showed up in force.

The more important question is not whether Africa was seen in Davos, but whether it was positioned to convert that presence into lasting outcomes. What the meetings revealed was that Africa’s next decade will not be decided on panel stages. It will be decided in how effectively narrative is converted into capital, and how quickly capital is converted into delivery on the continent.

Africa does not need more invitations, more stages or more symbolic representation at Davos. The continent was everywhere. The issue is not awareness. The issue is co-ordination, execution and follow-through.

Too many Davos conversations continue to end with enthusiasm rather than structure. Warm introductions are mistaken for progress. WhatsApp follow-ups replace formal mandates. By the time momentum fades, so does the opportunity.

If Africa is serious about its next growth cycle it must treat Davos not as a marketplace of ideas, but as a filtering mechanism for serious partners. Capital is available. Readiness is the constraint.

Fewer promises

One of the clearest signals from Davos 2026 was that capital is not the bottleneck. Global capital is abundant, patient and actively looking for exposure to Africa. What it is increasingly intolerant of is uncertainty.

Investors want clarity on governance, policy consistency, bankability and execution partners. They want fewer concept notes and more investment-ready projects. Fewer promises and more timelines.

This is where Africa must be honest with itself. The next phase of growth will reward those who can move from ambition to implementation. Those who cannot will be bypassed, regardless of how compelling the story sounds on stage.

A quiet but important shift at Davos was the role of the Gulf. Partners from Qatar and the wider region are no longer exploring Africa from a distance. They are shaping infrastructure and capital flows and convening power directly.

This is not opportunistic capital. It is long-term, strategic and aligned with Africa’s infrastructure and industrial needs. Africa’s next decade will be built through Africa Gulf corridors that blend capital, policy alignment and execution discipline.

Those who understand this shift and structure accordingly will move faster than those anchored to traditional development frameworks. Culture is no longer soft power. It is economic leverage.

Africa’s cultural presence at Davos was not incidental. Music, sport and creative industries increasingly act as entry points for global engagement with the continent. They shape perception, derisk unfamiliar markets and open doors that policy alone cannot.

But culture only becomes power when it is tied to capital and institutions. The next decade belongs to Africans who understand how to align creative influence with investment platforms, policy objectives and scalable businesses.

Narrative without structure is noise. Narrative with capital becomes momentum.

From panels to platforms

What Africa needs are fewer parallel conversations and more aligned platforms. Africa House and Nigeria House demonstrated what is possible when leadership, credibility and ambition come together. The next step is co-ordination across countries, sectors and institutions.

By the time the world arrives at WEF Africa 2027, success should not be measured by attendance or applause. It should be measured by deals announced, projects funded and partnerships already under way.

Africa will not be judged on its potential. It will be judged on its delivery. Davos 2026 made one thing clear. Africa no longer needs permission to lead. It needs the discipline to execute.

• Wilson is founder and MD of Global Venture Partners and adviser to the World Summit Awards’ permanent observer mission to the UN.