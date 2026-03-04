ANDREW BAHLMANN | Why SA institutional investors need to learn to let go

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is a growing conversation within the South African financial community about private equity performance and, in particular, about exit strategy.

It is tempting to frame the issue as one of capital scarcity. Fundraising cycles have become more demanding. Commitments are taking longer to secure. Deployment remains competitive.

However, the deeper issue may not be capital availability. It may be exiting discipline.

Across the market, assets are increasingly being held beyond the traditional five-year cycle — in many cases closer to seven. At the same time, valuations are not consistently reflecting the premium outcomes that private equity targets. When hold periods extend and realisations underwhelm, the implications go beyond individual transactions. That combination should make us pause.

Extended hold periods affect internal rates of return. Slower distributions affect liquidity dynamics. And over time, institutional investors adjust their allocation models accordingly.

Investors — pension funds, insurers, asset managers, foundations and development finance institutions — operate within structured portfolio frameworks. When distributions slow, recommitment decisions tend to become more measured.

Greater emphasis is placed on realised returns rather than unrealised valuations. Benchmarking against global peers intensifies. Capital is not withdrawn impulsively, but allocation discipline increases.

This is not cyclical pressure. It is structural. Importantly, the South African market does not lack capital — corporate balance sheets remain strong. Strategic buyers are present, and international investors continue to assess opportunities selectively.

However, capital is discriminating. Buyers are increasingly focused on quality of earnings, defensible margins, scalability, governance standards and strategic alignment. Strong cash generation alone is rarely sufficient to command a premium valuation: growth must be credible, sustainable and strategically coherent.

In this environment, exit outcomes are closely linked to how early and deliberately exit positioning is embedded into the value-creation plan. One observable pattern is that exit preparation often intensifies six to 12 months before a sale process is launched: advisers are appointed; financials are refined; the equity story is articulated.

Yet by that stage many of the value drivers that determine valuation — margin profile, customer concentration, geographic exposure and governance maturity — are already structurally embedded in the business.

Internationally, particularly among larger US and European houses, exit is frequently institutionalised as a capability rather than treated as a transaction milestone. Potential buyer universes are mapped early. Strategic positioning is calibrated to likely acquirers. Exit-related metrics are monitored alongside operational key performance indicators (KPIs).

This approach changes the time horizon of decision-making. If a likely strategic buyer requires specific margin thresholds, those thresholds inform operational strategy years in advance. If diversification reduces valuation risk, concentration exposure is addressed early. If international buyers require governance or reporting sophistication, those systems are implemented well before exit launch.

The distinction is subtle but important: growth is not pursued generically — it is shaped with an eventual buyer profile in mind.

Within South Africa, the technical skill set in private equity, albeit strong, suffers a brain drain like other countries. Financial structuring, modelling and transaction execution capabilities remain well developed. However, as global liquidity conditions have normalised and multiple-expansion has become less forgiving, operational value creation has become more central to exit outcomes internationally.

Financial optimisation can enhance performance. It cannot substitute for commercial depth. Buyers increasingly evaluate assets on a relative basis. A company growing at low double digits may appear robust in isolation. However, in a competitive auction it will be assessed against sector peers. Margin differentials, growth trajectories and risk concentrations materially influence valuation outcomes.

Even improving macroeconomic sentiment should be interpreted carefully. A more stable economic environment can enhance portfolio company performance, but it benefits all market participants. Relative positioning remains decisive.

We have observed cases where strongly cash-generative businesses achieved muted valuations due to structural factors such as customer concentration, limited scalability or sector headwinds. Cash flow alone does not eliminate strategic questions.

A constructive response to these dynamics would lie in formalising exit readiness as an explicit component of the private equity model.

That may involve structured midpoint reviews during the hold period, focused specifically on exit calibration. It may involve identifying likely buyer categories two to three years in advance. It may require aligning operational KPIs more closely with metrics that drive valuation in the target buyer universe.

In some cases it may justify dedicated internal responsibility for exit strategy — or earlier engagement with external M&A advisers who can provide market calibration. The objective is not to accelerate exits artificially.

It is to ensure that when an asset is brought to market, its strategic positioning has been developed deliberately rather than retrospectively framed.

South African private equity remains an important allocator of growth capital and a catalyst for business expansion. The industry’s long-term attractiveness, however, rests on its ability to convert operational progress into realised returns efficiently and consistently.

In a more disciplined global capital environment, the firms that differentiate themselves are likely to be those that treat exit not as the final chapter of an investment, but as a lens through which strategic decisions are shaped from early in the hold period.

That is not a dramatic shift. It is an institutional one that may prove decisive in the years ahead.