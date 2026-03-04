HEATH MUCHENA | How to adapt to AI before it replaces you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer says AI is likely to make income more uneven before it makes life easier for everyone.

People are right to feel uneasy about artificial intelligence (AI). The public conversation often swings between two extremes. One side says AI will replace everyone and make human work obsolete. The other says it is mostly hype and nothing important will change. Neither view matches what many workers are experiencing.

What is happening is more subtle and in some ways more disruptive. AI is not only replacing jobs; it is repricing work. It is automating parts of roles, accelerating routine tasks, and raising expectations for how much one person can produce. For many people the immediate threat is not unemployment; it is wage pressure, shrinking responsibilities, and the uneasy feeling that their skills are becoming cheaper.

That is why so many people say they fear job loss when what they really fear is something deeper. They fear losing usefulness. They fear becoming less needed. They fear losing not only income, but dignity. This is where the conversation needs to become more honest and practical.

AI is not taking humanity’s future. But it is taxing the unprepared. The tax shows up in lost opportunities, lower leverage, slower output and reduced confidence in a world that increasingly rewards people who can work with intelligent tools rather than compete against them.

The good news is that this is still a human story. The future is not closed. AI can generate drafts, summaries, code, images and analysis. What it cannot do is replace human judgment in context. It cannot replace trust, accountability, lived experience or the ability to make decisions when the rules are unclear. In fact, those qualities may become more valuable as machine-generated content floods the internet and the workplace.

The people who adapt best will not necessarily be the most technical. They will be the ones who learn to use AI to improve their output, protect their income and create new forms of value. In practical terms, that means learning how to redesign workflows, build proof of work, and develop multiple income streams.

It also means improving financial literacy. AI is likely to make income more uneven before it makes life easier for everyone. Some people will earn more because they become highly leveraged. Others will struggle because they remain dependent on a single employer or a narrow skill set. In that environment, resilience matters. So do ownership, optionality and access to modern financial tools.

This is one reason crypto should be part of the conversation, though not in the way hype cycles usually present it. The strongest case for crypto in an AI-driven world is not speculation; it is infrastructure.

As work becomes more digital and more global, people and software systems need faster ways to transact, settle and move value across borders. Traditional financial rails still matter and will continue to serve many needs. But crypto rails offer a parallel system that is always on, programmable, and often more flexible for internet-native activity.

If AI helps create more digital value, crypto can help move that value. That does not mean everyone should rush into risky trading. It means people should begin to understand the tools shaping the next economy.

A useful starting point is simple. Audit your work. Identify which tasks are easily automated, which can be improved with AI, and which depend on human trust and judgment. Learn one AI workflow that saves real time. Build one small asset or side income experiment. Then start learning digital financial tools with the same mindset: slowly, carefully, and with risk awareness.

The greatest mistake is not being sceptical of AI; it is becoming passive in the face of change. The age of AI will reward people who stay human, think clearly, and adapt early. That is not a guarantee of an easy future. But it is a far better strategy than fear.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.