JON FOSTER-PEDLEY | The infrastructure nobody photographs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Africa has never had a shortage of smart people. It is a shortage of the institutional environments in which smart people’s decisions compound into functional systems, writes the author.

When the World Bank or African Development Bank publish their annual infrastructure reports the pictures are always the same. A new road cutting through red earth. A port with cranes. A dam. A power line disappearing into the distance. These are the things that get named after presidents, cut with ceremonial scissors and photographed from helicopters.

Nobody photographs the decision-making or the negotiation capacity of the people who run them. And yet that capacity ― the ability to manage a procurement process without it leaking, to regulate a sector without it being captured, to implement a policy rather than merely author one ― is the layer of infrastructure on which everything else depends.

Build the port without it and you get Transnet’s recent challenges. Build the power grid without it and you get Eskom in the load-shedding crisis. This is the infrastructure gap that doesn’t make it into the reports. And it is the one that Africa, in the world that emerged from the Munich Security Conference this year, can least afford to ignore.

Africa sits at the intersection of a changing world order

The global context has shifted in a specific way that makes this urgent rather than chronic. The US has made explicit what was previously implicit: it wants trade and investment relationships with African states, not aid relationships, directed toward countries it characterises as capable and reliable. At the same time, the competition for Africa’s critical minerals ― cobalt, lithium, manganese and the rare earths that the green transition and the technology race between great powers have made strategically indispensable ― is accelerating.

Europe, rearming and spending inward, is simultaneously redesigning its supply chains to reduce the kind of strategic dependence that made Russian gas so damaging. Africa sits at the intersection of these pressures: it is the place the world wants resources from and the place it will only invest in seriously if the conditions justify it.

Conditions are a function of institutions. But institutions are just people: people making decisions under pressure, with incomplete information in environments where the incentives to compromise are often better organised than the incentives not to. This means the leaders and managers in these contexts ― the unphotographed infrastructure ― need to be equipped with the right skills, attitudes and ethics.

Institutions need people who can deliver in complex, politically resistant environments; who understand how to structure a procurement process that is harder to compromise than to run honestly; who can regulate a digital market they didn’t study 20 years ago; who can manage a port, a power utility, a development finance institution through the kind of operational stress that exposes every weakness in the system. Otherwise, we sink down to criminalised, corruptive extraction again.

Matching capabilities to conditions

These capabilities are not produced by a curriculum designed to replicate what was taught at business schools in the global North, adjusted for African case studies. They are produced by something harder to build and easier to defer: a pedagogy that treats the implementation gap as the central professional problem, that trains people in the actual conditions of the environments they will work in rather than the conditions that would be convenient to assume. The distinction matters because it changes what you teach, how you teach it and who you teach it to.

If the implementation gap is the problem, then the capability to deliver — project management, change management, the practical mechanics of getting a complex thing done inside a resistant system — needs to be treated as a first-order technical skill, not a soft one. Yet African business schools have historically treated execution as what happens after strategy and finance, rather than as an integral part of them. The disciplined work of actually making these functions work has been inappropriately delegated, under-taught and under-assessed.

If the implementation gap is the problem, then the capability to deliver — project management, change management, the practical mechanics of getting a complex thing done inside a resistant system — needs to be treated as a first-order technical skill, not a soft one.

Likewise, if organised crime and institutional compromise are within the machinery of the state rather than external to it, then training public-sector and parastatal leaders needs to include, explicitly and in practice, the governance and ethics architecture that makes institutions harder to capture. Not as a module satisfying an accreditation requirement, but as technical transdisciplinary insights taught by people who understand how capture actually works, with cases drawn from the environments students will actually inhabit.

Finally, if the world is moving towards a model in which African resources attract competitive rather than concessionary interest, in which the counterparty across the table is a sovereign wealth fund or a strategic investor with a clear national mandate rather than a development finance institution with a pro-Africa brief, then African business and government leaders need the negotiating, legal and strategic capacity to sit at that table on equal terms.

The skills gap in extractive industry negotiation alone, the distance between what African governments have historically accepted and what competent negotiation would have secured, represents losses that dwarf the foreign aid flows debated endlessly in policy circles.

The invisible cohort of the underqualified middle

The question of who we teach is also underappreciated. The focus in African education policy, at every level, including business education, has historically been on the young. First-time students, new entrants, the pipeline from school to university to early career. This is necessary but insufficient. The people who run the procurement offices, the regulatory bodies, the state-owned enterprises, the mid-sized businesses that employ the majority of formal sector workers, they are already in the system and many of them are under-capacitated.

This “invisible cohort of the underqualified middle”, as I have called it elsewhere, is the layer of the economy that keeps things turning and the layer that most institutional development thinking walks past on its way to the youth pipeline.

Africa has never had a shortage of smart people. It is a shortage of the institutional environments in which smart people’s decisions compound into functional systems, where the procurement official’s good decision is reinforced rather than undermined by the system around them, where the capable regulator is supported rather than isolated, and where the manager who wants to run the port properly has the training and the institutional backing to do it.

Building those environments is a function of physical infrastructure, governance, regulation, policing and political will maintained across administrations. But it is also ― and this part keeps getting skipped ― a function of the human capital layer: the quality of decision-making inside every institution in the economy, built over time.

In a world turning transactional, where the terms of engagement are being rewritten by people with clear national interests and the capacity to act on them, the countries that negotiate those terms well will be the ones that have built this layer, deliberately. And Africa needs to make sure it is among their number.

• Foster-Pedley is associate pro vice-chancellor for global engagement (Sub-Saharan Africa) at the University of Reading and dean of Henley Business School Africa.