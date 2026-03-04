LETTER | Global oil supply at risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Now that the fog of the Middle East war is clearing somewhat, not only is the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, but considerable damage has been done to oil and gas infrastructure on both sides of the Persian Gulf.

While the Trump administration’s objectives seem disconcertingly vague, the Iranians have made it clear that there can be no peace until the US is expelled from the Middle East and the infrastructure of its proxy, Israel, destroyed. Such a hardline position suggests that the war will continue and the strait will remain closed.

South Africa no longer produces its own oil and gas. There is reserve storage for oil at Saldanha comprising six tanks, with a maximum capacity of a little more than 40-million barrels. Since March 2025 only two of these tanks were in use.

In 2025 Sasol produced 3.3-million tonnes of fuel, down 5% on the previous year. Sasol does not produce Avgas. In 2024 imports of petrol and diesel were 4-billion and 11-billion litres, respectively.

The monthly fuel price adjustments on Wednesday were modest given the situation, with diesel up by about 60c/l and petrol by 20c/l. Next month’s increases may be very different. As the supply chain empties in the next two to three weeks and supplies drop below demand, what will happen?

Supplies to neighbouring countries will be cut first. Then diesel will be rationed in an effort to keep trains, trucks and agricultural machinery operating. Eskom will stop using diesel-powered peaking plants. Cars will be parked. Tourists and air travel will become fond memories and basic foodstuff prices — if still available — will go through the roof.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

