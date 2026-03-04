LETTER | Modern conveniences are rooted in colonial history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A statue of British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes on the side of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain. The writer says colonialism brought development.

There will never be agreement on whether the benefits of European colonial conquest of the world outweigh the evils.

It is, however, amusing to reflect on Adekeye Adebajo’s column (“Europe’s elite lap up Rubio’s racist rant”, March 2), which was nothing more than a list of the evils of colonialism.

The author is a professor at the University of Pretoria, which like all institutions of higher education is 100% an import of European colonialism. As is the computer he writes on, the books he reads … in fact the very fact that he can write and read … all imports of Western colonialism.

The motor car he drives, the washing machine he uses to do his laundry, the electricity that lights his desk, the water that is magically delivered to his bathroom (except perhaps if he lives in Johannesburg). The list is almost endless.

One wonders if the good professor ever stops to reflect for a moment that his entire life and being is built on the contributions of the very colonialism he decries.

