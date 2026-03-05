DARIO MILO AND LIA WHEELER | Who is to blame when AI defames?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rise of generative AI has given rise to an increase in litigation based on false results that cause harm to a person’s reputation.

Defamatory output is sometimes caused directly by generative AI, and at other times the technology can be used to create false impressions about a person, as in the case of deepfakes. If a person’s reputation or dignity is harmed, a cause of action arises in South African law.

AI-related defamation lawsuits are being brought with increasing regularity worldwide. One of the first, against ChatGPT, was introduced in 2023 in Australia. Hepburn Shire Council mayor Brian Hood launched a defamation lawsuit against OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT.

The lawsuit concerned a false result generated by ChatGPT that claimed the mayor had served time in prison for a bribery charge in relation to a matter in which he was, in fact, the whistleblower. The lawsuit was resolved in early 2024 after corrections were made to the ChatGPT outputs.

Another interesting case, this time in the US, involved Robert Starbuck, an American filmmaker, journalist and activist. His complaint, filed on April 29 2025, set the scene: "Imagine waking up one day and learning a multibillion-dollar corporation was telling whoever asked that you had been an active participant in one of the most stigmatised events in American history, the Capitol riot on January 6 2021, and that you were arrested for and charged with a misdemeanour in connection with your involvement in that event.

“Further imagine these accusations were completely false. Finally, imagine that the technology company continued to publish these and other lies about you for nine months after you first asked them to stop."

This was the basis on which Starbuck brought a defamation suit against Meta Platforms, owner of the Meta AI chatbot. In August 2024 Starbuck discovered the chatbot included the false and damaging statements about him in its outputs. According to his complaint, Starbuck “did everything within his power to alert Meta about the error and enlist its help to address the problem”.

However, despite his attempts to bring the error to the company’s attention, the defamatory outputs reportedly continued. It seems while all information relating to Starbuck was eventually erased from all text outputs, additional misinformation was added via the Meta AI voice feature, including claims Starbuck had “pled guilty over disorderly conduct” relating to the Capitol riot, and he had “advanced Holocaust denialism”.

The question “who is to blame when AI defames?” may have been answered by the Delaware superior court in this case, but a public apology by Meta’s Joel Kaplan indicated the “parties [had] resolved the matter”, and they were collaborating to mitigate risks relating to hallucinations.

Another case, also in the US, involved Mark Walters, a media personality, radio talk-show host and second amendment (right to bear arms) advocate, who launched a defamation lawsuit against OpenAI in 2023. He claimed Frederick Riehl, a journalist and editor of a news site focusing on second amendment rights, used ChatGPT to produce statements about Walters being involved in embezzlement.

Walters sued Open AI, the owner of ChatGPT,. However, the superior court of Gwinnett County in the state of Georgia ruled in favour of Open AI in May 2025 on various grounds, one of which was that as a public figure Walters had to demonstrate actual malice (knowledge of falsity) on the part of ChatGPT.

The court held that OpenAI could not be held liable, the key basis for the decision seemingly being the inclusion by ChatGPT of a disclaimer below the prompt bar meant reasonable readers would understand ChatGPT makes mistakes.

When considering whether the disputed output communicated a defamatory meaning as a matter of law, the court scrutinised this “hypothetical reasonable reader” test. It identified that “disclaimer or cautionary language weighs in the determination of whether this objective, ’reasonable reader’ standard is met”.

Due to the recurrent disclaimers that applied, users of ChatGPT in Riehl’s position could not have believed the output consisted of “actual facts” without venturing to verify the information, the court said.

In the order, reference was made to Riehl’s testimony, in that he was “sceptical” of the output; knew it “was not true” and consisted of “the wrong information”; and he was cognisant of ChatGPT’s capability to produce hallucinations.

Because Riehl did not believe the output, the court concluded it could not have communicated a defamatory meaning as a matter of law. The court confirmed this alone would have been adequate to find in favour of OpenAI and grant summary judgment.

In South Africa, while no cases have yet been decided, the AI platforms may not be as lucky as ChatGPT was in the Walters case. In South African law the publication would likely be regarded as defamatory despite the disclaimers, which are not considered “magic wands” that cure defamatory speech.

If, as we believe likely, the platforms are required to show they acted without negligence, a court will need to take a very close look at the systems and processes they have adopted. At the very least, it is likely such platforms will have a duty to act reasonably once notified of the defamatory or unlawful content.

As AI platforms operating in South Africa will soon see, there is nothing artificial about a defamation lawsuit.

Milo is partner, and Wheeler candidate attorney, at Webber Wentzel.