GUGU LOURIE | What to do with the Broadband Infraco zombie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year’s corporate plan for Broadband Infraco, with promises of a “transformation” over the next five years, was always destined to gather dust. Since the plan was made public, transformation has not merely stagnated; it has deteriorated.

Broadband Infraco is now a zombie enterprise, having reported consecutive annual losses since 2019. The state-owned broadband wholesaler has so far failed to publish its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year. From April 2020 it has incurred a combined loss of R546m, accumulating an unsustainable tally of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure along the way.

The company’s last available annual report, for the year ended March 31 2024, painted a grim picture, with net equity of only R23.3m. Even more damning was that the insolvency of the broadband firm occurred despite revenue increasing by more than 15% to R545m, and cash reserves more than doubling.

This unhealthy situation is the financial equivalent of a patient bleeding out while being fed a healthy meal. The inability to convert top-line growth into sustainability suggests fundamental mismanagement.

Notwithstanding the evidence to the contrary, CEO Gift Zowa incredibly assured stakeholders at the AGM in February 2025 that the company was on track to become a “more commercially sustainable entity”. However, the annual financial statements remain unpublished, and the auditor-general has been unable to complete a full audit for five years.

There are no signs of a turnaround on the horizon; instead, Broadband Infraco seems like a rudderless ship taking on water while the captain sings hymns of praise. We are witnessing the collapse of an institution, not because of a lack of assets but because of a catastrophic failure of execution and governance.

Broadband Infraco holds valuable strategic assets: a national fibre network connecting all nine provinces, born from the infrastructure of Eskom and Transnet. Yet the institution housing these assets is a drain on the fiscus.

We have been here before. The government approved the rationalisation of Broadband Infraco and Sentech in 2017. Nine years have passed. The proposed State Digital Infrastructure Company has become a bureaucratic quagmire, described by sceptics as “pie in the sky”.

It was the due diligence for the Sentech merger that confirmed Broadband Infraco’s technical insolvency. It looks like the state is trying to fix a leaky bucket by attaching it to another leaky one.

Something has to give. Instead of letting Broadband Infraco wither while delaying critical government broadband projects and consuming taxpayer money, we must act decisively. The answer is not to merge it with another struggling state entity. The answer is to hand it over to professionals who understand competition, efficiency and service delivery.

Telkom, under Serame Taukobong, has navigated the competitive realities of the telecoms market. Telkom understands how to run a network, manage costs and turn a profit. It is, crucially, partially state-owned. Therefore, the state should sell Broadband Infraco to Telkom for a nominal fee of R1.

Such a move would not be a fire sale to a private predator; rather it would be a rescue mission by a capable, albeit partially privatised, state champion. The alternative is pouring more good money after bad.

However, for this to work the state must perform one final act of responsibility. Before the sale, it must bail out Broadband Infraco to ensure its critical suppliers, namely Eskom and Transnet, themselves parastatals in need of every rand, are paid. After settling Broadband Infraco’s debts, Telkom could acquire a strategic network for only R1.

Such an arrangement would mean the state gets to offload a perpetual liability, ensures its infrastructure is managed by a competent operator and stops the haemorrhaging of funds.

Selling Broadband Infraco to Telkom should be seen as a strategic retreat from a failed ideology of state control for the sake of it. But it is time to act. We cannot afford to wait another seven years.

• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.