GUY OPPERMAN | How SA’s pension capital can power growth and infrastructure

The challenge for SA's pension funds is to identify and invest in well-structured projects.

South Africa is a country of immense economic potential. It has sophisticated financial institutions and the largest pools of institutional savings on the continent, with pension funds holding more than $500bn in assets.

Yet much of this capital is invested in traditional asset classes when it could be directed into infrastructure and private market projects that would provide greater benefits.

Unlocking that untapped potential would allow pension savings to play a direct role in strengthening infrastructure, supporting long-term growth and delivering sustainable returns for savers.

In recent years the role pension capital can play in boosting economic growth has been increasingly recognised. Pension funds are now seen not only as custodians of retirement savings, but as long-term partners in national infrastructure development.

In South Africa, new regulations introduced in 2023 widened the scope for infrastructure investment, permitting up to 45% of assets to be allocated to infrastructure-related investments. This was a clear signal of intent, reflecting an understanding that pension savings and long-term national development do not need to sit in separate silos.

Yet while the regulatory framework now allows significant exposure, actual allocations are well below that ceiling. What is required now is greater conviction from trustees and industry leaders to invest in well-structured infrastructure projects to match the policy ambition. That gap represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Infrastructure investment must remain disciplined. Projects can run over budget, take longer than expected or fail to deliver on their promises. South Africa’s experience over the past decade shows why careful project selection and strong oversight matter. Large-scale infrastructure can transform an economy, but only when it is built on realistic assumptions, transparent governance and clear accountability. For pension funds, this means backing projects that are financially sound, professionally managed and subject to rigorous monitoring.

South Africa’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 creates further urgency. The transition to a lower carbon economy will require substantial investment, not only in renewable power generation but also in grid upgrades, storage, clean transport and energy-efficient technologies. These are not abstract climate goals. They represent an opportunity to build new industries, stimulate innovation and create skilled jobs across the country.

The opportunities are there. Initiatives such as the just energy transition investment plan 3, which ends in 2027, set out the priority investments needed to modernise the electricity system, expand renewables and support new green industries. The plan provides a clear road map, but delivery depends on money flowing into projects. Pension capital can play a practical role in financing these investments at scale, helping turn national targets into tangible assets, which in time will generate value for savers.

Sustainable infrastructure investment is not about sacrificing returns for social good. Properly structured, it can offer stable, inflation-linked returns that match the long-term nature of pension savings. Energy, transport and water projects often generate predictable income over decades. For ordinary savers, that matters. Pension funds need assets that can grow steadily over time and provide income in retirement.

We have seen how this can work in practice. In the UK Smart’s master trust, Smart Pension, has committed £330m to funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation to accelerate the renewable energy transition. The capital supports renewable energy assets and technologies, including ground-source heat pump networks that provide low-carbon heating to new homes. It backs domestic manufacturing, supporting jobs, and is designed to deliver strong long-term value for more than 1.5-million pension savers.

The parallels with South Africa are clear. The country needs additional generation capacity, upgrades to the national grid, improved water systems and modernised transport corridors. Many of these projects can be structured to provide contracted or regulated revenues, offering predictability for investors and returns for savers, while delivering tangible benefits for communities.

But allocating capital at scale requires more than intent. It depends on strong governance, reliable data and efficient systems that allow trustees to assess risk properly and manage infrastructure and private market investments with confidence.

Digital investment platforms and improved data analytics can help pension funds assess infrastructure opportunities more rigorously, monitor performance in real time and ensure regulatory compliance. Pension funds need clear visibility of how their savers’ investments are performing. When oversight is strong and information is transparent, trustees can make informed decisions and step in early if needed.

For savers, the benefit is twofold. Efficient management helps protect and grow their retirement savings. At the same time, when those savings are invested in domestic infrastructure, the benefits are visible. Reliable electricity supports business growth. Modern transport networks improve productivity. Stronger water systems improve public services. A healthier economy ultimately supports stronger long-term returns.

South Africa has the capital, the regulatory framework and clear national priorities. The challenge now is for pension funds to identify and invest in well-structured projects. Done prudently and with the aid of modern pension technology, pension capital can deliver stable returns for savers while helping to build the stronger economy they will one day retire into.

• Opperman, the longest-serving UK pensions minister, is now senior adviser at global pension firm Smart Pensions.