LETTER | Gautrain faces official indifference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gautrain is at risk of falling victim to a dysfunctional provincial government, according to the writer.

The Gautrain has long stood as a symbol of what efficient public infrastructure in South Africa can look like — reliable, safe and professionally managed.

However, there is growing concern that the Gauteng provincial government’s poor governance, financial mismanagement and political interference may undermine its sustainability. When public assets aren’t protected by sound planning and accountability the consequences are felt by commuters, taxpayers and the broader economy.

South Africans deserve leadership that builds and maintains infrastructure — not leadership that allows it to deteriorate. Public transport is not a political trophy; it is an economic lifeline. If the ANC provincial government fails to safeguard functional institutions, we risk normalising decline.

The real question is not whether we can build world-class projects — we already have — but whether we can govern them responsibly and protect them from decay. South Africa cannot afford to say goodbye to functioning systems.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.