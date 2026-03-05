LETTER | Lesufi paid lip service to Gauteng’s environmental crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi deliver his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre. The state of the province address is an annual event in each nine provinces, in which the premier of the province reports on the state of the province, normally to a formal sitting of the province's unicameral legislature. Photo Veli Nhlapo

In 2025 Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged a crisis, stating clearly, “We agree that the Gauteng environment is polluted, and we must work hard to become the cleanest province in the country.”

That was an important admission. It recognised the severity of the environmental challenges facing our province. Yet in the 2026 address, that recognition has vanished.

There is no meaningful engagement on the collapse of wastewater treatment infrastructure. There is no serious discussion of pollution, environmental risk, or the deteriorating state of our natural resources. The environment has, in effect, been relegated to a secondary priority.

Gauteng’s rivers remain polluted. Wastewater treatment works continue to malfunction. Communities continue to be exposed to unsafe water and failing sanitation systems. These problems have not disappeared. They have not been resolved. They have simply been excluded from the premier’s narrative.

Environmental protection is not a luxury. It is a human right, the foundation upon which everything else rests. Clean water, safe sanitation, reliable infrastructure, public health, economic growth and human dignity all depend on a healthy, functioning environment.

A province cannot credibly claim to pursue sustainable development while ignoring the environment. It is a constitutional obligation and a prerequisite for Gauteng’s future prosperity.

We owe it to residents whose health is compromised by pollution, to businesses affected by infrastructure failure, and to communities living with the daily consequences of environmental neglect.

The DA will continue to hold the provincial government accountable. We will continue to fight for practical, measurable interventions to restore wastewater treatment capacity, protect our water resources, and enforce environmental compliance.

Without a healthy environment there will be no economic recovery and no public health security. There can be no sustainable future for Gauteng.

Jade Miller, MPL

DA Gauteng environment spokesperson

