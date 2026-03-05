LETTER | Risible knowledge myth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Children play on the statue of poet and mathematician Al-Khwarizmi in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Jonathan Schrire’s extraordinarily condescending letter in response to Adekeye Adebajo’s column claimed that universities, science and modern knowledge are Western creations, exported to the rest of the world through colonialism (“Modern conveniences are rooted in colonial history”, March 4).

This claim is just not true. The classical Greek knowledge often presented as the foundation of “Western civilisation” did not emerge in isolation. Herodotus wrote that many Greek religious practices and the knowledge of geometry came from Egypt.

Ancient sources consistently report that Pythagoras studied in Egypt, and Greek thinkers, including Plato, wrote about Egyptian knowledge and institutions. Knowledge circulated across this interconnected world long before the emergence of Europe as an idea and a project.

Many of the foundations of modern science emerged outside Europe. For example, the concept of zero and the decimal number system were developed in India by the 7th century and most clearly formulated by the mathematician Brahmagupta.

Indian mathematical texts were translated into Arabic in the 8th and 9th centuries and studied in the great scholarly centres of the Abbasid world before eventually reaching Europe. Algebra derives from the work of the 9th-century Persian mathematician Al-Khwarizmi in Baghdad. The word “algorithm” comes from the Latinised version of his name.

Long before the emergence of the first European universities in the 12th and 13th centuries, there were large, sophisticated centres of higher learning across the Islamic world.

European universities developed within a broader intellectual world shaped by centuries of translation and exchange. From the 11th to the 13th centuries, scholars in cities such as Toledo translated Arabic scientific and philosophical works into Latin.

These networks transmitted knowledge that had travelled through the great scholarly centres of the Islamic world, where Greek, Persian and Indian learning had already been studied, developed and expanded.

Institutions such as the universities of Bologna, Paris and Oxford drew heavily on this body of translated scholarship. Their curriculums were shaped not only by classical Greek texts but also by the extensive scientific and philosophical traditions preserved and developed in Arabic.

Modern science and higher learning are the product of centuries of intellectual exchange across many civilisations. The idea that science or universities would not have reached colonised societies without colonial rule is risible.

Knowledge circulated across Eurasia, Africa and the Mediterranean for centuries before European colonial expansion. Without colonialism these exchanges would have continued on far more equal terms.

Richard Pithouse

Via email

