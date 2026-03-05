LETTER | Slavery’s true history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trade in and use of black slaves by the Arab nations took place for far longer than in the West, the writer maintains.

Columnist Adekeye Adebajo’s historical amnesia is illustrated by the usual omission of the fact that the trade in and use of black slaves by the Arab nations took place for far longer than in the West (“Europe’s elite lap up Rubio’s racist rant”, March 2).

Also, the fact that all these people were originally enslaved and sold by their fellow African leaders as a result of intertribal wars, sometimes just raids to enslave and sell for additional income to both Arab and European slave buyers.

Certainly the Europeans provided a far larger market and, therefore, demand for slave labour destined for the north, central and south American colonies. But it was Christians, particularly England, who led the movement against slavery that eventually led to its abolition.

His claim that the colonial powers were forced by Asian and African powers to give up their ill-gotten imperial loot is only broadly justifiable. Again, no mention of the original enslavers (his fellow Africans). Nor of the Muslim Arabs who continued to acquire and use black slaves well into the 1900s.

Robert Stone

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.