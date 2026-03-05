LETTER | So much for non-alignment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC chose to offer condolences to the “people of Iran mourning the death of the ayatollah”, but somehow missed the celebrations taking place in Iran.

This is not non-alignment. This is perfect alignment with a repressive dictatorship, which even in its death throes is lashing out at its neighbours.

As the world, even including the Arab states, is condemning Iran, the ANC still can’t read the room, locked as it is in its Cold War ideological cupboard.

South Africa hasn’t noticed that the Brics bloc is a phantom organisation that has achieved nothing and serves no purpose. It is not a trading, economic or currency bloc and now has no joint political position.

China keeps quiet, as does Brazil. Russia is a terrorist state and India has thrown its lot in with Israel. The self-inflicted wound of including Iran at the urging of South Africa has finally destroyed any credibility Brics may have had.

The ANC’s self-promoted claim to fame as a moral force is looking shabby now, considering the company it keeps: a colonialist aggressor, Russia, bashing through the UN Charter’s tenets; and Iran, a clerical obscenity that has murdered thousands of unarmed protesting citizens with snipers and machine guns, without a word from the ANC and certainly no application to the International Criminal Court.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.