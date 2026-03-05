Trade finance rewards judgement over speed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trade remains a foundational driver of economic activity as companies navigate geopolitical tension and capital constraints.

As 2026 unfolds, trade involving SA and the wider African region is being shaped by slower global growth, geopolitical tensions and tighter capital allocation.

These forces are no longer distant policy themes; they are influencing sourcing decisions, inventory strategies and funding conversations.

Over the past few years, global growth has remained below 3%, while Africa’s potential growth is closer to 4%-5%.

Trade flows have shifted, with corridors linking Africa to China, India and the Middle East becoming more prominent.

Natasha Gombakomba (Nedbank CIB)

For SA, key relationships now extend beyond traditional partners, with the UAE, India and China playing central roles.

This rebalancing has been accelerated by geopolitical tensions. Rising tariffs and disputes have forced companies to revisit supply chains.

Corporates are building flexibility into trade routes, diversifying suppliers and reconsidering where value is created. Nowhere are these shifts more visible than in working capital behaviour.

Efficiency-driven global value chains have become expensive to maintain. More corporates are sourcing closer to home to reduce tariff exposure, currency volatility and transport intensity, while sustainability considerations now sit at the core of procurement decisions.

One of the clearest signs of this shift is the tightening of inventory strategies. Payment terms are shortening, stockholding periods are shrinking, and businesses are moving away from carrying 90–120 days of inventory.

Many are returning to just-in-time production and produce-to-order models, as excess stock now threatens profitability.

In response, trade finance has had to adjust to a faster operating rhythm. Traditionally conservative, it now operates in an environment where speed and precision matter as much as structure.

Solutions that once took three to six months are now expected to be clarified and implemented within five to 10 business days.

Corporates are better informed, often multi-banked, and increasingly staffed with former bankers who understand trade instruments, documentation and pricing mechanics.

Sebestian Abrahams (Nedbank CIB)

Banks, in turn, are drawing more talent from corporates to ensure solutions reflect operational reality rather than theoretical models.

As a result, transaction outcomes are increasingly shaped upfront through structuring quality, verification and information discipline, well before a deal reaches the credit committee.

When a trade transaction stalls, the final decision rests with credit committees. Success, however, is shaped earlier through structuring quality, verification and strong deal support.

Foundational elements such as up-to-date financials, transparency and evidence of operational capacity remain critical to prudent capital allocation.

At this point, where technical discipline meets real-world consequence, judgement becomes decisive.

In SA, decision-making is increasingly informed by a broader lens.

Transactions with economic or sustainability impact, for example, those supporting industrial capacity, energy resilience or employment, are often assessed in a wider context than deals driven purely by short-term returns.

This does not override credit discipline, but it does influence how risk and return are balanced when capital is allocated.

As decision-making becomes more contextual and time-sensitive, efficiency tools increasingly shape how that judgement is exercised.

Against this backdrop, the role of digital tools in improving efficiency has become more pronounced. They increase speed, visibility and accuracy while reducing errors that lead to delays and costs.

Yet trade remains dependent on physical documentation and multiparty coordination that do not keep pace with software.

Digitisation has progressed incrementally, bringing automated checks and real-time dashboards while still relying on human verification.

Nedbank’s Trade team works closely with credit, execution and legal, even meeting clients after hours to ensure guarantees are delivered when needed.

While distributed technologies continue to attract attention, widely adopted use cases remain limited. Progress accelerates where industry and government align; without regulatory evolution, technology cannot deliver full impact.

As digitisation reshapes expectations around speed and certainty, the competitive landscape has evolved in parallel alongside digitisation.

Specialist advisory firms and technology platforms are now part of the ecosystem, raising expectations around certainty, turnaround and execution. Clients trust banks that deliver reliably and remain aligned with operational realities.

Trade remains a foundational driver of economic activity because nothing moves without it. As the system adjusts to slower growth and higher scrutiny, trade finance becomes a test of decision-making rather than design.

The ability to act under pressure, allocate capital with discipline and support trade through periods of uncertainty will define which institution truly adds value in the next cycle.

• About the authors: Natasha Gombakomba is product head: documentary trade and Sebestian Abrahams is senior associate product: documentary trade at Nedbank CIB.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.