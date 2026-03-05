WANDILE SIHLOBO | While spotlight is on FMD, let’s not lose sight of crop diseases

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Farms between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay have been placed under quarantine after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was reported in the area.

The major challenge now confronting South African agriculture is the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). For many farmers across the country the most urgent tasks are securing sufficient vaccines and rolling them out quickly in the coming months, particularly as the beef and dairy industries continue to suffer big losses.

There is also pressure on farmers of sheep, goats and other livestock to prevent the disease from spilling over.

As efforts to get the country through this monumental challenge continue, we believe it is important to sharpen our focus on the broader task at hand: strengthening biosecurity. This covers both animal and plant health. In recent years we haven’t focused much on plant health except on a few isolated occasions, such as when we had a Goss’s wilt scare in the maize industry, some cases of citrus black spot and cases of sclerotinia in sunflower seeds.

The fact that South Africa managed to control the outbreaks of these particular diseases when they occurred a few years ago was due to organised agricultural and government scientific capabilities and, most importantly, the availability of the crop protection agrochemicals that are necessary to address some of them.

As the animal health division in the department of agriculture focuses on the pressing challenge of the day — foot-and-mouth disease — there is an opportunity for the plant health division to assess if it has all the requirements to tackle any outbreak that may occur in fruit, vegetable and other crops in future.

The challenge with crop diseases is that they can spread quickly and cause more damage in the fields in less time than we typically see with livestock. Therefore, speed of response is everything in ensuring appropriate controls are available.

This is an important area to focus on, particularly given the drastic climate variation we have observed across the country in recent years. Production conditions in some areas have changed noticeably over time, and that too brings new risks.

The other essential part is ensuring that South Africa has access to the best crop protection technology available in the market. Many technology developers worldwide have operations in South Africa. The department of agriculture, along with the Agricultural Research Council, must continuously interact with them to assess the various crop protection technologies they are releasing globally and determine their suitability to South Africa’s needs.

This will require a proactive approach from the government, unlike the present system in terms of which technology developers typically bring new technologies to the regulators for assessment. In recognising the food security risks that confront the country, the government must be proactive to ensure that South African farmers have access to the latest crop protection technologies, thereby safeguarding food security.

Beyond crop protection, we must never forget that South Africa’s agriculture is crucial in ensuring that the country is the most food secure country at a national level in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is also the only African country in the top 40 of global agricultural exporters, having more than doubled exports since 1994 on the back of the adoption of high-yielding seed cultivars.

South Africa has been the only African country to adopt a bold approach to science, adopting genetically engineered seeds for grains and oilseeds in the early 2000s. Since then we have seen crop yields improve noticeably, contributing to the gains mentioned above. However, ensuring that South African yields improve further is not a given.

The key lies in South African regulators’ attitudes to new technologies. We have to maintain a progressive approach and not give in to the politics of the non-food and non-scientific voices that shout from the sidelines. Food security is national security, and the government must ensure we progress, leaning on science not emotion.

• Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.