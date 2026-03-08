TOBY SHAPSHAK | Which Kindle do you need?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I get myself a new Kindle every time Amazon launches one. It’s usually around my birthday at the end of the year, and I love to give myself the (albeit poncy-sounding) gift of reading. But now that there are four in the range, which one is for you? And what about Kobo’s excellent Clara e-readers?

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gen 12 | R5,500 | Takealot

The gen 12 is everything you’d expect from a Paperwhite but better. And bigger. The Gen 12 takes the display up to seven inches instead of the previous six inches, and the screen tech is fantastic. It has a waterproof USB-C slot.

What I am most excited about is using my Kindle to replace my smartphone for listening to Audible audiobooks at bedtime. I’m a big reader, and I mostly use this 21st-century method to read. Instead of using my own eyes, I listen to someone else reading the book. That means I can “read” while driving or shopping. Pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to the Paperwhite 12th gen and no more phones in the bedroom. Weight: 211g

The entry-level Kindle Gen 11 is available for R3,500.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Colorsoft | R7,000 | Takealot.

You wanted a colour screen on your Paperwhite, so Amazon delivered its first Paperwhite Colorsoft. This 7-inch screen is brighter and bigger than the previous 6.8-inch display and, you guessed it, much more colourful. I’ve been in awe of electronic ink (e-ink) since the first time I saw it, long before it appeared in Kindles. Colour versions have been promised and have “finally” arrived.

Even though I was a little underwhelmed by this first attempt at a colour e-ink screen, I see the potential and love it. I buy all my books through Amazon or Audible, including comics and graphic novels, so I’m less worried about the side-loading restrictions than others. It also fully charges using USB-C in 2.5 hours. Weight: 219g

Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 premium model | R9,500 | Takealot.

The Scribe is the fantasy model all Kindle lovers have dreamt of at some point: a Kindle you can write notes on. And you can.

It has a large 10.2-inch screen, using Amazon’s Paperwhite technology, which is self-lit and has 300 ppi resolution. This is ideal for reading text. The power button moves to the side, à la smartphones, and the USB-C port is next to it. The pen magnetically clips to (and charges on) the opposite edge. To make notes, you tap an icon on the side of the screen, and you can circle to highlight and make handwritten notes.

The larger screen is great for reading larger formats such as magazines and graphic novels and will display Word docs and PDFs. Weight: 433g + 14g

Kobo Clara BW | R3,500 | Takealot

Kobo is the other e-reader brand. They may not have the muscle of the e-commerce giant, but Kobo have always made excellent e-readers. Their occasional appearance at Stuff Towers has always elicited cries of happiness (or as much as a geek cries out in public to express emotion).

The newest Kobo Clara BW reader is, as the name suggests, black and white. The colour devices are even more impressive, but most of us read ye olde text and are happy with monochrome. I’m also happy with 16GB of storage, being IPX8 waterproof (for 60 minutes down to two minutes) and the other joys of an e-reader. Weight: 174g

• Shapshak is editor-in-chief of Stuff.co.za.