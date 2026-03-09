GARRON WHITESMAN | Regulatory overreach in SA’s online gambling sector unconstitutional

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What is at stake is institutional coherence, respect for the rule of law by the national government and rational fiscal governance, writes the author.

South Africa’s online gambling and betting sector is going through a period of unnecessary regulatory instability. The blame for this falls squarely at the feet of the national government.

The continued assertion by the National Gambling Board that online gambling is unlawful, National Treasury’s proposal to increase gambling tax on remote gambling by 20% and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications’ (NRCS’s) recently adopted position that it will not issue letters of certification for remote gambling servers, collectively point to a troubling pattern.

Viewed independently, each of these positions raises material concern. Viewed together, they can only be construed as regulatory overreach at odds with constitutional principle, market reality and binding judicial authority from the superior courts.

At stake is not merely the future of remote gambling. What is at stake is institutional coherence, respect for the rule of law by the national government and rational fiscal governance.

The correct legal position on online betting is not the position proffered by the national government. In last year’s Supabets and Supreme Court of Appeal matter the court decisively rejected the proposition that all online gambling is unlawful in South Africa.

The court carefully distinguished between prohibited interactive gambling and lawful online betting conducted by licensed bookmakers under provincial regulatory frameworks. The mere use of the internet as a medium does not convert licensed betting into unlawful activity.

That finding is authoritative. Yet the narrative persists, in public discourse and the regulatory posture adopted by the government, that online gambling, including with licensed bookmakers, is broadly illegal. This position is not legally correct or sustainable.

Regulatory bodies are not entitled to maintain legal interpretations that have been authoritatively rejected by superior courts. Legal certainty is not optional in a constitutional democracy. It is foundational.

Against this legal backdrop, the Treasury has proposed a 20% increase in gambling tax on remote gambling. The gambling industry already operates within a dense tax environment. Licensed operators are subject to: provincial gambling taxes (calculated on gross gaming revenue); corporate income tax; VAT on every bet; PAYE and other employment taxes and significant licensing and compliance costs.

Licensed bookmakers operating online, in particular, function within a globally competitive digital environment. Their customers can migrate to offshore platforms instantaneously and will do so. Before imposing further sector-specific taxation, three realities must be confronted:

Tax elasticity in digital markets. Digital gambling markets are highly elastic. Excessive effective tax rates are not absorbed passively, they alter behaviour. Players will migrate offshore to illegal operators if licensed operators become uncompetitive due to tax layering and excessive taxation. The consequence is paradoxical: domestic tax revenue declines while unregulated platforms flourish. Policy design must account for behavioural response, not assume static compliance.

Provincial fiscal competence. Gambling taxation is a constitutionally recognised component of provincial own-revenue capacity under section 228 of the constitution. Provinces license, regulate and supervise bookmakers. They bear enforcement costs and assume regulatory risk. A national overlay tax on the same revenue base risks compressing margins to the point where provincial tax collections diminish. The constitution envisions co-operative fiscal federalism, not vertical fiscal encroachment that erodes provincial revenue space in practice, even if not in form.

Cumulative effective tax burden. The critical metric is not the headline increase but the cumulative effective rate. When provincial gambling taxes, corporate income tax, VAT and a new remote gambling tax are aggregated, the sector may face a materially elevated effective burden relative to international competitors. Absent transparent modelling and stakeholder engagement, such intervention appears fiscally expedient rather than economically calibrated and is entirely unconstitutional.

The recent position adopted by the NRCS that it will not issue letters of certification for remote gambling servers introduces a further layer of unnecessary uncertainty. If a national regulator unlawfully refuses certification on the premise that remote gambling is unlawful (notwithstanding judicial clarification to the contrary) the result is an attempted indirect prohibition through administrative mechanism.

This is constitutionally problematic. Administrative bodies must exercise discretion consistently with binding legal interpretation. They are enjoined to not frustrate lawful activity by declining to perform statutory functions on the basis of a contested legal position.

Such conduct risks judicial review and compounds regulatory instability. The combined effect of legal mischaracterisation, unconstitutional fiscal escalation and administrative obstruction by the government is to create systemic uncertainty.

Highly regulated industries require clarity regarding licensing, tax treatment and operational compliance. When judicial determinations are not institutionally internalised, when tax policy appears detached from market modelling and when certification regimes become entangled in legal disagreement, the signal to the industry participants is unmistakable: unpredictability prevails.

That signal has consequences. It affects capital allocation, employment decisions, technological investment and cross-border competitiveness. The most concerning long-term risk is market displacement. If domestic licensed operators are constrained by excessive taxation and regulatory friction, consumers will migrate to offshore platforms operating beyond South African oversight. The result is a triple loss: reduced tax revenue, reduced player protection and reduced regulatory visibility.

Overregulation in digital sectors rarely eliminates demand; rather, it relocates it. A well-regulated and commercially healthy domestic remote gambling sector is preferable to a fragmented offshore illegal market that is impossible to police or eradicate.

This moment calls for institutional discipline and co-ordinated engagement. First, the government must publicly align its position with the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling. Its adopted position is fatally flawed. Second, the Treasury should undertake transparent, data-driven, evidence-based modelling of the cumulative effective tax burden before implementing further increases. Third, the NRCS should ensure that its certification policies are legally grounded and consistent with existing licensing frameworks.

Meaningful intergovernmental dialogue is essential. Provinces, as primary regulators and revenue recipients, must be integral to any process affecting the sector. South Africa’s remote gambling debate is not merely about betting platforms or tax percentages. It is about the integrity of constitutional governance.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has clarified the law. That clarification must be respected. Fiscal policy must be rational, proportionate and informed by behavioural economics, not driven by short-term revenue pressures. Administrative regulators must operate within the bounds of the law and judicial interpretation. The provinces are doing so, the national government is not.

If South Africa is to maintain credibility as a mature, stable regulatory environment for lawful industries, it must demonstrate coherence between judicial authority, fiscal policy and administrative practice. The alternative, being legal ambiguity, tax layering without modelling and certification refusal grounded on a legally impossible interpretation risks undermining not only a developed economic sector but confidence in governance itself.

This is completely unacceptable in a free-market economy and constitutional democracy.

• Whitesman is with Whitesman’s Attorneys.