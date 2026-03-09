GHALEB CACHALIA: Rethinking SA’s crime response

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police minister Firoz Cachalia made an astonishing admission that the security forces had failed to beat back homicidal gangsters who are laying waste to the country — a stark indictment of crime levels.

It’s also an unusually candid recognition that the problem requires new thinking.

This year’s budget framing suggests a shift away from simply putting more boots on the ground towards building greater analytical and institutional capacity in the system. That shift is welcome.

However, the real test lies in how that capability is organised. If we are serious about tackling gangsterism, the question is not simply how many police we deploy but how they are deployed, where they are concentrated, and alongside which partners in the state and community.

We have hitherto framed our response to the gangs that crop up in poor communities as a kind of lose-lose choice between expensive, time-consuming social solutions or policing them forever. But global experience offers a more realistic possibility: we can reduce the effects of serious gang violence within 18 to 24 months at a cost far less than the damage visited on cities and economies. But we can do that only if we ditch what doesn’t work.

Best practice shows the first mistake is to rely on intermittent enforcement crackdowns. At best police displace crime, at worst they turn gangs into identities, harden youth affiliations, weaken communities and clog courts and prisons at high costs and with no lasting gain.

The second mistake is short-termism. With no institutional home, violence reduction will almost always fail; deploying the SA National Defence Force cannot be a permanent solution.

The third mistake is fragmentation. Police, health services and schools operate on parallel tracks, while NGOs fill the gaps inconsistently. Those gaps are where gangs take root.

Finally, there is the lure of tech-driven shortcuts: predictive policing, surveillance and dashboards that promise precision without relationships and usually deliver neither.

In cities with significant success, there is common recognition: gang violence is concentrated, predictable and preventable. A small number of people account for a large proportion of serious harm in a few places. This is where to target interventions.

Of all targeted interventions, the importance of a multi-agency single unit of police, health, education, housing and community groups cannot be overestimated. Overinvest in, monitor and mentor apprenticeships or union programmes that provide a real alternative to gang recruitment.

It’s not about only consolidating police action and information — without a broader approach, intelligence and structure remain confined to containment, while they should embrace integrated, proactive strategies that address the root causes of the crisis.

We should be piloting tight and place-based roll-outs — cost-effective relative to incarceration, emergency medical care, lost investment and shattered lives. A real pilot can be financed at a fraction of what it costs to have one huge policing operation or to build one prison, provided we streamline and not replicate our networks for city services.

The return on investment is massive: reduced murder, reduced hospitalisation, safer streets and children set on a different course than life behind bars. But co-operation must be genuine, not merely rhetorical. It requires focused police brass, health services prepared to treat violence like a preventable disease, education and social development groups coalesced around early diversion, flexibility to respond quickly in hot spots, and the inclusion of community partners, not contractors, and political protection.

Gang violence guts education, dampens investment, makes everyone meaner and helps transfer power from the state to criminal organisations. The issue is whether we should continue paying the cost of failure or make the smart investment that pays off within a time frame everyone can comprehend.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister, and chaired De Beers Namibia.