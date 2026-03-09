LETTER | ANC faces leadership dilemma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anthony Butler’s column, “PM27 campaign fuels debate over Motsepe’s future”, March 6, refers.

From the outside (of the ANC that is), it looks like there are a fair number of ANC comrades who are so fearful that the potential presidential replacements are so unsuitable for the presidency that they are scratching around for any leader with some gravitas who may save their positions at the trough.

Let’s face it, if any of the frontrunners in the ANC make it to president, we are all back to Jacob Zuma 2.0 and voters would find that difficult to accept. Zuma was our worst president and Cyril Ramaphosa our most disappointing one, so I can only wait in trepidation to see what the next president has to offer. What other record is at stake?

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day Online

