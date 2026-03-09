LETTER | Backing the call for media ownership transparency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I have advocated for some time for a register of the ownership of news media outlets as a check on news media concentration and undue influence.

The idea that the public can easily find out who owns what would not only be good news for investigative journalists but would also be in the interest of preserving a news media system whose reporting serves democracy.

On Thursday, Business Day quoted Companies and Intellectual Property Commission commissioner Rory Voller calling for South Africa’s beneficial ownership register to be opened to the public (“CIPC head calls for more beneficial ownership transparency”, March 5). Currently only law enforcement agencies have access.

Luckily, ownership of news media has mostly not been much of a secret in South Africa. That could change. Authoritarianism in other parts of the world has been engineered through the stealthy takeover of independent news media by state-friendly tycoons. This is known as media capture. To prevent this, the public and civil society should know what is happening to media ownership before it is too late to fight media capture.

Let’s hope the authorities will heed Voller’s call.

Reg Rumney, research associate, Rhodes University School of Journalism and Media Studies