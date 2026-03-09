LETTER | Imported tiles underline SA’s own goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It's cheaper to buy tiles from India, says the writer.

Ayabonga Cawe’s column, “Global overcapacity plagues ceramic tile industry”, (March 6) refers. During Covid, when Italtile and all other building shops were shut (a South African own goal), like everyone else, I was locked up at home. This provided a perfect opportunity to do maintenance and build.

I needed tiles. Long story short, I ended up buying these online from India cheaper than anything I could find locally. And delivered to my house in two weeks! How does that even happen? They’re also exquisite, regularly inspiring gasps and wows or genuinely mistaken for Carrara.

The dude who delivered the tiles to my house also supplied the local police station with contraband cigarettes, from which they were sold on to the general public.

It’s time South Africa understood, unpacked and corrected the comedy of errors and own goals that produce these kinds of absurdities.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day Online

