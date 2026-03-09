LETTER | The world is at war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The war in the Middle East is an insult to the civilised world and a travesty to humankind.

Beginning with a terror attack by Hamas members, whether orchestrated by the Hamas government in Gaza or not, which has been reacted to 1,000-fold by Israel, and followed by the systematic invasion and annexation of the West Bank by the State of Israel, sanctioned by the US, to the aerial invasion of Iran and the clinical assassination of the leadership of Iran, we are being pushed towards a world war.

With wars in the Horn of Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo-Rwanda, Russia-Ukraine, and the US-Israel versus just about everyone else in the Middle East, the world is at war.

Common denominators are naked imperialism and dominance. Russia wants its USSR back; forget Africa, it doesn’t matter, as it can always be raped by the industrialised powers as well as by its own corrupt “leaders”, and the US-Israel Axis of Evil is out to destabilise every country it can in the Middle East for two reasons: the “survival” of Israel and some oil.

Forget the oil, really; it’s all about the desire of a cohort of Israeli megalomaniacs, really Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trying to stay out of court and jail, looking to dictate and control the entire Middle East, not for the preservation of the State of Israel, but for imperialism and a Nazi-like need to control.

Add to this the recent Messianic histrionics of some members of the Trump inner circle, and we have a recipe for a disaster beyond anyone’s comprehension.

And the world waits.

Sort of like the world waited and watched as Adolf Hitler started his campaign a few generations ago. And we have learnt nothing, as we also wait and watch … and do nothing.

Peter Baker

Parktown North

