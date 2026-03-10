ANESU M CHATIKOBO | A Heathrow slot, a parliamentary clock and a missing decision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAA holds a Heathrow slot pair — the right to land at and depart from the world’s most congested airport — that it is not using. Other such pairs have traded at $20m-$75m. This slot has had no publicly recorded resolution since the Qatar Airways lease expired in March 2025.

A UK parliamentary vote due in the second half of this year is expected to close the valuation window on that asset, yet finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s February budget speech contained no mention of civil aviation. Budget allocations reflect the government’s priorities. Aviation is apparently not a priority.

SAA’s margin has been halved over three years, driven by rand volatility and fuel and leasing costs it does not control. One year in three was a net loss. Revenue is growing, but profit is not keeping pace. The balance sheet carries two unused assets: a fleet too small for the demand that exists; and a Heathrow slot that has not moved.

There were about 10.5-million international arrivals in South Africa last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. That supports 1.8-million jobs and accounts for about 8.8% of GDP. The constraint on SAA’s margin is not demand. It is capital. That requires a decision. No decision has been made.

SAA actually holds two Heathrow slot pairs. One is now leased to British Airways. The Qatar Airways lease, on the other hand, expired in March 2025, at which point Qatar held the right of first refusal to purchase it, but did not exercise it. There has been no publicly recorded resolution.

Parliament was told in October 2024 that a sale would fund fleet growth from 16 to 21 aircraft, and that “even when we were flying, when we had many routes, many flights to London, we were only using one of these landing slots”. The fleet has since grown to 19 through leasing. The target of 21 has not been reached.

Heathrow’s slot co-ordinator, Airport Coordination Limited, requires airlines to operate allocated slots at least 80% of the time per season or demonstrate justified non-use under circumstances unforeseeable and outside the carrier’s control. SAA’s board chair confirmed to parliament in October 2024 that the airline has neither the aircraft nor the capital to resume the London route.

Its additional wide-body capacity has been delayed to the second half of 2026. Two full International Air Transport Association seasons have elapsed since Qatar’s lease expired. It remains unresolved. The question is not only whether the slot can be sold at peak value before the parliamentary vote. The question is whether it remains a protectable asset at all. Heathrow operates at 99% capacity. That scarcity is on a published timetable.

Ministerial approval is required for SAA to sell. There is no statutory timeline, nor published criteria. In the interim, SAA has placed its SA code on Turkish Airlines’ own Heathrow flights, effective this month, a ticketed connection to London via Istanbul. That is not the same asset. A codeshare commission is not a balance sheet event.

The second clock is not in Pretoria. In November 2025 the UK government selected Heathrow’s third runway proposal. A parliamentary vote on the Airports National Policy Statement is expected in the second half of the year. IBA, which has appraised Heathrow slots for more than 30 years, has flagged that the runway approval puts existing slot values under scrutiny.

Buyers of constrained assets price anticipated supply changes before they arrive, not after. The optimal sale window requires two conditions: physical scarcity intact; and buyer uncertainty about its permanence unresolved. Both hold today. Neither will by year end. The governance structure is not only delaying the slot decision, it is shaping who owns the sector. South African aviation requires that 75% of voting rights in a licensed carrier be held by South African nationals.

In February an asset manager with about $3bn under management, a 30% Public Investment Corporation stake and existing interests in a competing airport and freight rail agreed to acquire FlySafair, the airline that led African punctuality rankings in 2025 and holds 67% of domestic seat capacity. The acquisition followed three years of regulatory challenge on ownership grounds.

Government-linked capital now spans an airline, a competing airport and a freight rail operator under a single investment architecture. The rule did not deter capital. It selected for it. The profile that cleared the bar — long-horizon, pension-backed, tolerant of multi-year regulatory uncertainty — is the profile that arrived.

Aviation is absent from all seven structural reform priorities in Operation Vulindlela phase 2. The February budget speech contained no mention of civil aviation: not in transport, not in state-owned enterprise reform, not in infrastructure. The sector that recorded 10.5-million arrivals in 2025, sustaining 1.8-million jobs and about 8.8% of GDP, does not appear in the document meant to account for it.

The Heathrow slot should be sold. The parliamentary timetable is public. The valuation window is not permanent. Treating this as a diplomatic question rather than a balance sheet one has a cost, and SAA has already told parliament what that cost is.

The capital is present. What is absent is the governance decision that would allow it to reach an asset with a closing window. SAA is subletting its future at codeshare commission rates. The slot has not moved. The clock has.