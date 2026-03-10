LETTER | Country deserves value for money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa - Cape Town - 25 February 2026 - The Finance Ministry led by Minister Enoch Godongwana arrive in Parliament to deliver the Budget Speech 2026 at Parliament.The Budget Speech follows the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined government’s policy priorities and programme of action for the year ahead. It sets out how these priorities will be funded within available public resources. At the same plenary, Minister Godongwana introduced the Appropriation Bill and table the 2026 Division of Revenue Bill. These Bills will be considered and processed by Parliament in the months that follow Photographer : Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that the government plans to spend R1-trillion on infrastructure over the next three years. South Africans should ask a simple question: will they get R1-trillion worth of infrastructure for that money?

The answer is no. BEE premiums are baked into public procurement, meaning the state routinely pays more than it needs to and gets less than it should. Nobody knows the precise cost because the Treasury has not calculated it. The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) legal division is pressing the Treasury to do so.

The fix is straightforward. The IRR’s Value for Money Bill would require public procurement to be done on a value-for-money basis. A recent IRR survey found 82% of South Africans support this approach, including 76% of black respondents.

One-trillion rand is a lot of money. South Africans deserve R1-trillion worth of infrastructure in return.

John Endres

CEO, Institute of Race Relations

