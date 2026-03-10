LETTER | European leaders urge diplomacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

European leaders, steeped in a woke worldview, urge restraint and diplomacy even as Iran escalates. Macron, Starmer and others decry violations of international norms, while progressive elites frame the US-Israel campaign as aggressive imperialism. This echoes post-October 7 2023 reactions, where some academics urged moderation towards the “oppressed” despite Iran’s role in regional bloodshed.

The Trump administration views Europe as a civilisation in decline, eroded by woke policies that erode sovereignty and common sense. Populist rebellions rise in Britain (Nigel Farage), Netherlands (Geert Wilders), Italy (Giorgia Meloni) and beyond. Germany partially bucks the trend under conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is aligned closer to Trump. Trump stands as a bulwark, but his term’s limit looms. A future “woke” US president could deepen the drift.

For South Africa, the crisis hits hard. The Brics bloc’s ties to Iran expose us to fallout — the closure of the Hormuz Strait threatens energy security, inflation and exports. Our International Court of Justice stance against Israel already strains Western relations, which are vital for trade and investment.

Woke influences in universities and NGO-funded civil society risk mirroring Europe’s error: prioritising ideological narratives over pragmatic interests. This could isolate Pretoria, hampering growth in mining, renewables and tech.

South Africa must choose a fact-based strategy. Diversify alliances — towards India, Japan and others — in a “hexagon” approach. Resist woke distortions that downplay Iran’s threats. Build military, economic and cultural resilience to stand independently.

The West’s affliction warns us: unchecked ideology breeds decline. South Africans deserve truth over propaganda. Clarity and strength will secure our future in this turbulent world.

Daniel Jackobi

Executive chair, SAFI

