LETTER | History should be told warts and all

Unsurprisingly, Adekeye Adebajo’s column (“Europe’s elite lap up Rubio’s racist rant”, March 2) about the damage done by European slavery and colonialism elicited both favourable and adverse comment, because the subject remains controversial. .

He criticised US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference as “historically flawed” and accused “the cream of Europe’s political elite”, of “moral turpitude and historical amnesia” for giving Rubio a standing ovation, implying that they agreed with his supposed praise of the “benevolent role of Western Christian” civilisation and were unbothered by the issue of slavery.

This is disingenuous. Fearing a repetition of last year’s anti-European speech by vice-president JD Vance, the audience breathed a “sigh of relief”, the words of the conference chairperson, when Rubio reaffirmed the Transatlantic alliance.

Rubio’s praise of Western civilisation was no “racist rant”. Rather, he extolled American virtues, as he saw them. He described the global rules-based order as a “dangerous delusion”, prioritising instead “national interest”, though it’s clear from other remarks that he is not altogether comfortable with this argument.

No civilisation has moral superiority. Henry Kissinger argued that most of history is that of empires. Where there are perceived vacuums, great powers will move in, meaning the British Empire was no aberration. It’s the liberal democracies that are the exception, argues Niall Ferguson. Today one man is dismantling the American Republic as it’s been known for 250 years.

Pre-colonial African chiefs waged war and sold captives into slavery. In 1998, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said that “if anyone should apologise it should be the African chiefs”. In 1815, the Congress of Vienna declared the slave trade “repugnant to the principles of humanity and universal morality”. Britain took the lead in its abolition.

History should be told warts and all.

François Theron

Pretoria

