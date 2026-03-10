LETTER | South Africa’s Iran ties reflect strategic autonomy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maintaining relations with Iran does not make South Africa an outlier; it reflects a broader diplomatic tradition shaped by the country’s own history of international solidarity, says the writer.

Phumlani M Majozi suggests China and South Africa will emerge as the biggest losers from the unfolding conflict between the US, Israel and Iran (“China and SA set to be the biggest losers”, March 10). Such claims may be rhetorically striking, but they rest on a chain of assumptions that are far from certain.

In reality, the strategic landscape is far more fluid, and South Africa’s position is neither irrational nor uniquely exposed. A central premise of this argument is that Iran has committed a strategic blunder and regime change in Tehran is a likely outcome. Yet the history of modern conflict suggests overthrowing entrenched governments through external military pressure is far more difficult than often assumed.

Iran is a large and resilient state with strong internal security institutions and a population that has historically rallied in the face of foreign threats. Air strikes alone have rarely toppled governments, and any attempt to impose regime change would require a level of military commitment that few Western publics appear willing to sustain.

The assumption that China would be the greatest geopolitical loser is also questionable. China’s relationship with Iran is not based on ideological affinity with the current regime but on structural interests. Iran possesses vast energy resources and occupies a critical geographic position linking Central Asia, the Gulf and the eastern Mediterranean. These realities will remain regardless of who governs in Tehran. Any future Iranian government will continue to require energy buyers, infrastructure investment and international partners. China will remain one of the few powers capable of providing all three.

Beijing’s cautious posture in the conflict therefore reflects strategic restraint rather than weakness. China has consistently avoided direct military entanglement in distant conflicts, preferring instead to protect its interests through diplomacy, economic leverage and multilateral engagement. Quiet support behind the scenes is entirely consistent with that approach.

The claim that Iran alienated Arab states through reckless attacks also deserves scrutiny. From a purely military perspective, targeting regional infrastructure linked to early warning systems and forward operating capabilities can be understood as part of an effort to disrupt the operational environment of US and Israeli forces. Whether one approves of such actions or not, they fit a recognisable strategy aimed at degrading adversary capabilities rather than winning diplomatic favour.

South Africa’s position has likewise been mischaracterised. Pretoria’s foreign policy has long been grounded in strategic autonomy and engagement with the Global South. Maintaining relations with Iran does not make South Africa an outlier; it reflects a broader diplomatic tradition shaped by the country’s own history of international solidarity.

Critics often point to limited trade between South Africa and Iran as evidence the relationship lacks practical value. But diplomacy is not measured solely in trade statistics. States maintain relationships for political, strategic and historical reasons, particularly in a world where geopolitical alignments are increasingly fluid.

Nor is South Africa uniquely exposed to the economic consequences of the conflict. Rising energy prices, shipping disruptions and financial volatility will affect the global economy. Every country will bear some of the cost.

The more significant geopolitical question raised by the crisis concerns the evolution of emerging multilateral platforms such as Brics. Conflicts of this scale inevitably test whether such groupings can move beyond dialogue and demonstrate meaningful strategic co-ordination. How members navigate the current tensions — particularly countries such as India that maintain relationships across competing blocs — will shape the future relevance of these institutions.

In that sense, the current moment is less about South Africa being on the “wrong side of history” and more about the continued fragmentation of the international system. The world is moving away from a single dominant geopolitical centre toward a more complex and contested order. In such an environment states will increasingly pursue diversified partnerships rather than strict alignment with any one camp. South Africa’s approach, imperfect though it may be, reflects that reality.

Predictions of clear winners and losers in the early stages of a major geopolitical confrontation are rarely reliable. The outcome of this conflict — and its consequences for global alliances — remains uncertain. What is clear is that simplistic narratives about who stands on the right or wrong side of history rarely survive the test of events.

Dr Joan Swart

Forensic psychologist and military analyst specialising in security studies, geopolitics and strategic affairs

