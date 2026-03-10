LETTER | Tyre retailers cash in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Business is booming for Johannesburg’s tyre retailers. I, along with several acquaintances, have laid out thousands of rand replacing tyres shredded by potholes, which are rendered invisible by rain and inoperative streetlights.

Reporting such ANC-inspired infrastructure dereliction is an exercise in futility. The only prospective salvation lies in the emergence of a DA mayor. We desperately need Helen Zille.

John Spira

Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​