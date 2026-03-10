LETTER | Tyre retailers cash in

Business is booming for Johannesburg’s tyre retailers. I, along with several acquaintances, have laid out thousands of rand replacing tyres shredded by potholes, which are rendered invisible by rain and inoperative streetlights.
Reporting such ANC-inspired infrastructure dereliction is an exercise in futility. The only prospective salvation lies in the emergence of a DA mayor. We desperately need Helen Zille.
John Spira
Johannesburg
