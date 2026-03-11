ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA | Why capital is avoiding SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa presents something of a resource paradox. By conventional measures, it should rank among the world’s most attractive destinations for mining capital: its mineral endowment — spanning gold, platinum group metals, manganese and chrome — is globally significant, and its mining houses helped establish the institutional architecture of modern commodity finance. In other words, the fundamentals are not the problem.

Yet the investment signal is unambiguous. Capital is exiting, not entering. That divergence between geological promise and financial reality demands explanation, because when a resource-rich economy with deep sectoral expertise consistently fails to attract the investment its asset base should command, the causes are structural, not cyclical.

The Fraser Institute’s latest survey of investment attractiveness ranks South Africa poorly among mining jurisdictions, citing taxation uncertainty, regulatory instability, and unpredictable policy. These are not trivial irritants. They go to the heart of how long-term capital allocates risk across competing destinations.

Mining is an industry that operates on geological time but is financed in political time. A mine can take close to 18 years to move from exploration to production. The capital committed at the outset demands predictability across that entire horizon. When the rules appear subject to arbitrary revision, the rational investor response is caution or exit. South Africa has been producing both in abundance.

The sector’s relative decline is measurable. Employment has fallen from 800,000 workers in the 1990s to about 475,000 today. Mining’s share of GDP has contracted from a peak of 20% in 1980 to about 6%, though the sector remains a meaningful contributor to exports and fiscal revenue. Recent strength in gold and platinum prices has flattered headline figures while masking a deeper fragility: growth is modest relative to the country’s mineral endowment, and the pipeline of future production looks thin.

The clearest measure of investor confidence is not current output or buoyant share prices but exploration spending. Exploration is the pipeline of future production: a fall in investment today inevitably results in weaker supply a decade from now. By this standard, South Africa lags well behind its peers. Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the country accounted for just 0.8% of global exploration expenditure in 2021, a share that has seen little meaningful recovery since. In 2007 South Africa attracted about $403m in African exploration capital; by 2024 that figure had fallen to about $121m, underscoring the scale of the sector’s contraction.

Infrastructure is the structural constraint and arguably the more intractable one. Mining is only as efficient as the railways and ports that move its output to market. Persistent bottlenecks in South Africa’s freight rail network and chronic congestion at its port terminals have raised operational costs and eroded reliability. In capital markets operational risk translates directly into higher hurdle rates. Investors do not evaluate projects in isolation; they have benchmark jurisdictions against one another.

The competitive pressure from elsewhere on the continent is real. Kenya is not a top-tier mining destination, but strategic investments in rail and port capacity have redirected commodity export flows that might otherwise have passed through Southern Africa. Throughput across several East African ports grew by 12%-15% in 2024. That growth did not emerge from nothing; it was redirected in part from a South African logistics network that investors have found unreliable.

Yet the picture at home is not static. Based on the latest data provided by Transnet, between mid-2024 and August 2025 vessel anchorage in South African ports declined by about 75%, gross crane moves per hour improved by 13%, and ship working moves increased by 25%. These gains suggest that while South Africa has lost ground to more agile competitors, operational reforms are beginning to stabilise performance.

The broader stakes extend well beyond South Africa’s own fiscal position. Across the continent mining contributes 5%-10% of GDP in many economies and accounts for more than 40% of export earnings among the largest producers. It is a critical source of formal employment and government revenue in economies where both are scarce.

For South Africa, whose industrial base was historically constructed on mining and minerals processing, the sector is strategically central in a way that few others can match. Estimates suggest that a single percentage point increase in mineral exports generates a roughly equivalent increase in GDP. With gold at record highs and global demand for platinum group metals underpinned by the energy transition, the opportunity cost of policy failure has rarely been higher.

South Africa has also been slow to capitalise on the growing strategic interest in critical minerals. Various mining companies are conducting roadshows and promoting the country’s transition-relevant mineral assets, but promotional activity alone is insufficient. Investors do not simply want confirmation that the minerals exist. They want assurance that the infrastructure to extract and, where applicable, process them is in place and that the regulatory environment will not shift beneath their feet midway through a 15-year capital commitment.

The remedies are neither novel nor technically complex. Policy certainty matters more than policy generosity: investors can tolerate high taxation more readily than arbitrary taxation, and stringent environmental standards more readily than inconsistent enforcement. A stable, clearly articulated mining regime, consistently applied and credibly enforced, lowers perceived and real risk. A modern cadastral system that reliably records mineral rights and reduces permitting timelines from years to months is not a peripheral reform; it is foundational market infrastructure. And efficient rail and port systems are not merely a convenience; they are a prerequisite for converting geological advantage into economic output.

South Africa’s challenge is not a shortage of resources. It is an erosion of trust accumulated over years of policy drift, institutional decay and infrastructure neglect. Mining capital is not ideological; it is comparative. It flows where risk-adjusted returns are most compelling, and it leaves where they are not. If South Africa is to reclaim its position as a premier destination for global mining investment, the path is clear — even if the political will to walk it has, so far, been less so.

• Mabasa, an executive manager in the office of the deputy mineral resources and petroleum minister, is co-chair of the Brics Youth Council.