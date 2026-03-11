HEATH MUCHENA | Why markets know about war before voters do

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

For years the standard story about Middle East conflict was simple. America feared oil shocks, inflation and another costly war. That story now looks outdated.

The US still feels the pain of higher energy prices, especially at the fuel pumps. But it is no longer the same country it was in the 1970s, or even the early 2000s. It is now one of the world’s dominant energy producers. That changes the incentives and the way markets process conflict.

This does not mean Washington wants war in some cartoonish sense. It does mean that instability in the Middle East can create a different set of winners and losers than many people assume.

When tensions rise about Iran or the Strait of Hormuz, the first reaction is usually humanitarian fear, and rightly so. People think about lives, displacement and regional escalation. But financial markets quickly translate those same risks into a different language: oil premiums, shipping insurance costs, defence orders, safe-haven flows and currency strength.

In that translation, ordinary households and large institutions do not occupy the same world. For households, geopolitical stress often shows up as higher fuel prices, more expensive food and a rising sense that basic life is harder to afford. For institutions with capital and hedging tools, the same event can look like a volatility regime to be managed or even monetised.

This is one reason public anger often rises when officials insist the economy is strong. They may be looking at GDP, equity indices and corporate earnings. Voters are looking at rent, groceries and the cost of filling a tank.

The deeper issue is not simply oil. It is the structure of the global financial system. The US still enjoys a powerful advantage because the dollar remains central to trade, debt and reserves. In times of crisis, money often runs to dollar assets, especially US treasuries. That can make the dollar stronger even when Washington is running large deficits and facing its own fiscal strains.

This dynamic has consequences far beyond America. A stronger dollar can make it harder for other countries to service dollar debts and pay for imports. In effect, geopolitical stress can tighten financial conditions globally even as the US retains greater room to manoeuvre than most of its peers.

That is not a conspiracy theory. It is how reserve currency systems work under stress.

There is also a domestic political economy that deserves more scrutiny. Defence spending is not just a line item in Washington. It is an ecosystem of contractors, subcontractors, jobs and congressional districts. Once threat perception rises, budgets harden, procurement accelerates and the incentives to de-escalate become weaker.

While this does not prove that conflict is engineered for profit, it does show that powerful systems exist that can absorb and benefit from prolonged tension.

What makes this so combustible is the growing gap between national strategy and household reality. The people who set policy are often insulated from the daily costs of inflation and instability. The people who bear those costs have the least influence over the decisions that create them.

That disconnect fuels a dangerous kind of cynicism. It pushes citizens to believe every crisis is scripted and every institution is corrupt. That conclusion goes too far. History is usually messier than that. Wars and escalations are often the product of competing interests, miscalculation, inertia and political pressure, not a single master plan.

Still, the public is not wrong to follow the money.

If you want to understand modern conflict, watch the shipping lanes, the bond market, the oil price, the defence backlog and the dollar. The speeches matter, but the ledger usually tells the story first.

And right now, the ledger suggests a hard truth: in a debt-heavy and unequal world, volatility is not just a risk to be feared. For some of the most powerful actors, it is also an asset.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.