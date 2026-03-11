JUAN FERNANDO HERRERA RAMOS | SA’s strategic platinum moment in a fragmenting tech order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa may be sitting on one of the most strategically underpriced assets in the global technology economy. As semiconductor supply chains tighten in the US, Taiwan and Japan, platinum group metals (PGMs) are no longer just a mining story. They are becoming a leverage story.

At a moment when advanced manufacturing is reorganising around security-aligned blocs, South Africa’s dominance in platinum places it at the centre of an industrial transition that could either reinforce dependency or catalyse domestic upgrading.

According to the US Geological Survey, South Africa accounts for about 70% of global platinum production and an even larger share of reserves. In an era in which semiconductor fabrication and advanced manufacturing are increasingly embedded within security-aligned blocs, that dominance carries strategic weight.

The restructuring of the global chip industry did not begin with minerals. It accelerated after Washington passed the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, allocating more than $50bn to domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Since then, leading firms such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have invested about $17bn in its Kumamoto facility in Japan and plans to invest up to $165bn in the US as part of its long-term expansion strategy. This is not merely corporate expansion. It is the consolidation of advanced manufacturing capacity within trusted political alliances.

What does this mean for South Africa? First, it shifts attention upstream. When production capacity consolidates among trusted partners secure access to critical inputs becomes a policy priority. PGMs sit within that ecosystem, particularly in applications related to electronics manufacturing equipment and industrial catalysts.

For South Africa, this upstream shift has immediate economic implications. Mining remains a critical employer and export pillar, yet the country continues to struggle with electricity instability, logistics bottlenecks and capital flight from energy-intensive industries. If global buyers begin prioritising secure, standards-compliant and politically aligned mineral flows, domestic infrastructure and regulatory credibility become part of the value proposition.

Second, it intensifies strategic competition over mineral supply chains. China has built extensive dominance in the midstream processing of numerous critical minerals across Africa, leveraging long-term investment and partnerships with local companies. While platinum differs from cobalt or lithium in structure and geography, the broader pattern is clear: mineral supply is no longer merely commercial. It is geopolitical.

For Pretoria, this moment intersects with a long-standing policy ambition: beneficiation. South Africa’s mineral beneficiation strategy has long aimed to increase domestic value addition rather than exporting raw ore. Yet without a reliable power supply, regulatory predictability and co-ordinated industrial incentives, beneficiation risks remaining rhetorical rather than transformative.

The tightening of semiconductor alliances presents both opportunity and risk. On one hand, Western-aligned supply chains increasingly emphasise traceability, environmental compliance and transparency. South Africa’s regulatory framework and industrial base position it more favourably than many producers to integrate into high-standard supply chains serving allied technology ecosystems.

On the other hand, if advanced manufacturing consolidates abroad while beneficiation remains limited at home, South Africa risks reinforcing its role as a supplier of primary inputs rather than capturing downstream technological value.

This is where strategic clarity matters. Unlike smaller mineral producers, South Africa combines resource dominance with industrial capability. It possesses research institutions, financial markets and an established mining sector capable of scaling technological partnerships. The question is not whether the country has leverage, but whether it will deploy it deliberately.

The broader African context also looms. The African Continental Free Trade Area seeks to deepen intra-African industrial integration and reduce dependence on extra-continental value chains. If leveraged strategically, South Africa could position itself as a continental processing and industrial anchor rather than merely a resource base, strengthening both regional supply chains and its own bargaining power.

Yet Pretoria must also navigate the geopolitical balance. Aligning too tightly with one supply chain architecture could limit flexibility. Attempting to straddle competing blocs carries its own risks. The fragmentation of the global technology order makes neutrality increasingly complex.

Ultimately, the consolidation of semiconductor production among security-aligned partners does not sideline South Africa. It elevates the importance of what lies beneath its soil. PGMs may not attract the same headlines as silicon wafers or AI chips, but they remain embedded in the industrial systems that power them and that could not exist without them.

The real question is not whether South Africa possesses leverage. It does. The question is whether policymakers can convert geological dominance into industrial resilience. In a fragmenting technology order, minerals alone are not a strategy. Infrastructure, energy reform and coherent industrial policy are.

Ramos is an international journalist and geopolitical analyst based in Taiwan, focusing on Asia–Latin America relations, great-power competition and the political economy of supply chains.