LETTER | Bread handouts are not a development plan

The writer says handing out a loaf of bread per family is no more than a campaign gesture.

During election season South Africans often witness a familiar pattern: politicians visiting poor communities with small handouts presented as acts of generosity.

Recently, the distribution of one loaf of bread per family has been used as a campaign gesture. But this raises a serious question: is this what leadership has been reduced to?

South Africa is facing a deep socioeconomic crisis. More than 12-million people are unemployed, poverty is widespread and the cost of living continues to rise. Families are struggling daily to afford basic food, electricity and transport.

In this context, offering one loaf of bread to a family during a political campaign is not a solution. It is a symbol of how disconnected political leadership has become from the real needs of the people.

South Africans are not asking for charity. They are asking for jobs, functioning municipalities, reliable services and an economy that creates opportunities.

The slogan of a “better life for all” was meant to represent hope and progress. Yet for many communities that promise still feels distant. Symbolic gestures and short-term handouts cannot replace long-term policies that address unemployment, inequality and economic growth.

If political parties are serious about restoring public trust, they must move beyond campaign optics and focus on real implementation, accountability and economic reform.

A loaf of bread may feed a family for a day, but what South Africans truly need is leadership that can feed the future of the nation.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

