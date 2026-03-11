LETTER | SABC quality does not match the money it consumes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SABC aborting its R1bn profit target and reverting to cashing in on SABC+ flies over the heads of many of us, who do not see what exactly the broadcaster is good at (“SABC abandons R1bn profit goal”, March 8).

The increase in expenditure leaves much to be curious about, as there is no visible improvement in the quality of the service the public broadcaster offers. Its news teams are clunky, and the production quality of many shows has been shoddy for the longest time.

The biggest item on the bill is labour costs, yet the talent pool is not the best either, as most presenters either seem exhausted or detached from the work they do, and camera crews seem not to understand composition. Where is all this money going?

There has not been much innovation (SABC+ was a cheap grab at an opportunity that had long been right in front of them) and the content lineup has stagnated as household names such as Muvhango and 7de Laan are no longer on air, and programmes like Uzalo and Generations: The Legacy have a dwindling audience.

While it is impressive that the government provides a mere 3% of the budget, meaning the SABC has a commendable revenue generation model, the way in which funds are used and the quality of output just do not match.

Tisetso Tsukudu

Johannesburg

