LETTER | There’s a lot more to leadership than ambition

Leadership cannot be built on ambition alone, says the writer.

We are witnessing a troubling era in politics where many people want to skip the crawling stage and leap straight into leadership roles.

Politics, such as any serious calling, requires patience, discipline and a proven track record of service. Yet some believe visibility alone, often amplified by social media, is enough qualification to lead.

Leadership cannot be built on ambition alone. It must be built on experience, sacrifice and a history of doing the hard work when no-one is watching. Those who rush to the top without first walking the long road of community engagement, organisational work and policy understanding often struggle when confronted with the real responsibilities of leadership.

The danger is that politics becomes a platform for personal elevation rather than public service. When people bypass the foundational stages of learning, listening and serving, institutions weaken and public trust erodes. Leadership then becomes performative rather than purposeful.

There is value in the slow process of growth in politics. Crawling teaches humility. Walking builds resilience. Only after that should one run. Those who have done the groundwork carry with them the wisdom of experience and the credibility that cannot be manufactured overnight.

Young and emerging leaders should absolutely aspire to lead, but they must first commit to the journey. The future of our political institutions depends on leaders who understand that authority is earned through service, not simply claimed through ambition.

Thulani Dasa

Khayelitsha

