EMMA KENDRICK COX | Gen Alpha are Africa’s digital architects, not your target audience

Gen Alpha turns 16 this year, demanding a seat at the table. If you still call them the iPad generation, it's time to catch up. Stock image.

This year, the eldest Gen Alpha turns 16. That means they aren’t just the future of our work anymore. They are officially calling for a seat at the table, and they’ve brought their own chairs. And if you’re still calling this generation born between 2010 and 2025 the iPad generation, I hate to break it to you, but you’re already obsolete.

To the uninitiated, they look like a screen-addicted mystery. To those of us paying attention, they are the most sophisticated, commercially potent and culturally fluent architects Africa has ever seen. Why? Because Alphas were not born alongside the internet. They were born inside it. And by 2030 Africa will be home to one in every three Gen Alphas on the planet.

QWERTY the dinosaur

We are witnessing the rise of a generation that writes via Siri and speech-to-text before they can even hold a pencil. With 63% of these kids navigating smartphones by age five, they don’t see a QWERTY keyboard as a tool. They see it as a speed bump, the long route, an inefficient use of their bandwidth. They don’t need to learn how to use tech because they were born with the ability to command their entire environment with a voice note or a swipe.

They are platform agnostic by instinct. They don’t see boundaries between devices. They’ll migrate from an Android phone to a smart TV to an iPhone without breaking their stride. To them, the hardware is invisible … it’s the experience that matters.

They recognise brand identities long before they know the alphabet. I share a home with a peak Gen Alpha, age six-and-a-half (don’t I dare forget that half). When she hears the ding-ding-ding-ding-ding of South Africa’s largest bank, Capitec’s POS machine, she calls it out instantly: “Mum! Someone just paid with Capitec!” It suddenly gives a whole new meaning to the theory of brand recall, in a case like this, extending it into a mental map of the financial world drawn long before grade 2.

And it ultimately lands on this: this generation doesn’t want to just view your brand from behind a glass screen. They want to touch it, hear it, inhabit it and remix it. If they can’t live inside your world, you’re literally just static.

The Uno reverse card

Unlike any generation we’ve seen to date, households from Lagos to Joburg and beyond now see Alphas hold the ultimate Uno reverse card on purchasing power. With 80% of parents admitting their kids dictate what the family buys, these Alphas are the unofficial CTOs and procurement officers of the home:

The hardware veto: Parents pay the bill, but Alphas pick the ISP based on Roblox latency and YouTube 4K buffers.

The urban/rural bridge: In the cities, they’re barking orders at Alexa. In rural areas, they are the ones translating tech for their families and narrowing the digital divide from the inside out.

The death of passive: I’ll fall on my sword when I say that with this generation the word “consumer” is dead. It implies they just sit there and take what you give them, when it is the total opposite. Alphas are architectural. They are not going to buy your product unless they can co-author the experience from end to end.

As this generation creeps closer and closer to our bullseye, we have stopped looking at Gen Alpha as a demographic and started seeing them as the new infrastructure of the African market. They are mega-precise, fast and surgically informed.

Believe me when I say they’ve already moved into your industry and started knocking down the walls. The only question is: are you building something they actually want to live in, or are you just a FaceTime call they are about to decline?

Pay attention. Big moves are coming. The architects are here.