LETTER | Blame the right culprit for sick economy

Stock photo.

Duma Gqubule is right to castigate ANC leaders who malign the “lazy” unemployed (“Voters must punish insulting and self-absorbed leaders”, March 10). But our feeble ― far below our peers’ ― growth rate is not due to neoliberal economic policies. There is nothing wrong with balancing the budget and containing national debt.

The reason for our economic stagnation is the collapse of the government sector, which constitutes about a third of the economy. No type of economic policy can compensate for load-shedding followed by a 900% power price escalation, nor for failing rail and ports, nor for our looming water failure, not to mention the cancerous growth of corruption intertwined with crime syndicates.

It is the failure of ANC governance — not neoliberal policies — that has brought us to this pass.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

