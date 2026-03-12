LETTER | Columnist launders US and Israeli sins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza City earlier this year.

Phumlani Majozi’s recent article was built on unexamined US-Israeli security talking points, with Iran reduced to a caricature “terror-funding” pariah while the vastly greater, better-documented record of Israeli and US violence in the region was erased from view (“China and SA set to be the biggest losers”, March 10).

By framing Hamas’ October 7 2023 attack on Israel as simply “orchestrated by Iran” and casting Israel as a “lion” merely defending “Jewish life”, he launders a maximalist war narrative that legitimises open-ended collective punishment and regime change adventurism.

His glib assertion that “only ground forces can topple a regime” is simply crude, childish cheerleading for another catastrophic invasion, with zero engagement with international law, regional blowback or the human cost.

The article is suffused with an Islamophobic worldview in which Muslim-majority states appear only as “repressive”, “clerical”, “terror funding” or “proxies”, while Western and Israeli power is treated as inherently rational and civilising.

Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and even China are thrown together as “authoritarian underperformers”, as if the primary metric that matters is obedience to Washington and Tel Aviv, not actual developmental outcomes or democratic struggles within those societies.

South Africa’s historical ties with Iran are dismissed as a grubby indulgence of “political elites”, with no recognition of anti-colonial solidarity, sanctions-era support or the country’s right to pursue independent, non-aligned diplomacy.

Majozi’s pro-Israel Zionist framing is clearest in his treatment of “normalisation” and his prescription for South Africa. He treats the ongoing drive to normalise relations with Israel as an inevitable march of progress, airbrushing illegal occupation, apartheid findings by major human rights organisations and the devastation of Gaza from the picture.

Iran becomes “the primary obstacle to regional peace”, while Israel’s decades-long system of domination over Palestinians is simply not named. South Africa is told to abandon international law-based solidarity with Palestine and align instead with an aggressive US-Israeli regime change project.

Andile Songezo

Johannesburg

