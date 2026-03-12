LETTER | SA’s head just above water

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Real GDP growth of 1.1% for 2025 is enough to keep South Africa’s head above water ― just. But while interest rate cuts, cheaper fuel prices and more positive fiscal sentiment helped, South Africa continues to underperform.

While gross fixed capital formation, which we believe is the most important economic data point, declined 2.2% year on year, household final consumption expenditure grew 3.6% year on year, contributing 2.4 percentage points to growth.

It is heartening to see household expenditure contribute across numerous sectors, but such spending is especially sensitive to external sentiment shifts and shocks — the latest of which will be a fuel price increase in April and possibly in May, due to conflict in Iran and increased fuel and Road Accident Fund levies in the national budget.

To realise long-term, sustainably higher growth rates South Africa needs to see an increase in fixed capital formation. An increase of this metric will indicate tangible domestic and international confidence in South Africa’s economic potential. Investing in fixed assets and infrastructure requires a deeper commitment than merely buying shares on the JSE.

The Treasury, Reserve Bank and other state financial entities deserve credit for gaining much ground in restoring fiscal credibility and boosting international sentiment towards South Africa. But it falls to the rest of the government to pursue the reforms that protect property and capital, that produce capable police and defence forces, and that ease the cost of doing business.

Otherwise, the country’s best economic performance will be to keep its head above water and nothing more.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

