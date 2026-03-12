RUFARO MAFINYANI | The rise of the elastic enterprise is reshaping how South African companies compete

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scottish business process outsourcing company Ascensos says it is creating 150 jobs in Cape Town, rising to 600 within a year. File photo.

In 1994 Discovery Health launched without owning the machinery of insurance — outsourcing underwriting to Guardian National, leasing distribution to brokers, and concentrating entirely on product design and data. It became the most valuable financial services brand South Africa has produced.

Thirty years later, Naked Insurance raised R700m in 2025 without a broker, branch or paper form — automating underwriting and settling claims in 90 seconds via a chatbot.

The distance between those two companies is not a technology gap. It is an architectural one. This is the elastic enterprise: capability accessed, not accumulated; infrastructure rented, not owned; growth networked, not merely marketed.

In South Africa’s climate of currency volatility, infrastructure fragility and capital scarcity, it is becoming the most rational way to build — and the most dangerous model to ignore.

The ownership myth — and the maths behind it

Companies that invested in private truck fleets in 2015-20 managed depreciating assets through a pandemic, a fuel crisis and years of rail dysfunction. Those plugged into platforms such as Lori Systems and Uber Freight converted fixed costs into variable access and absorbed the shocks without restructuring. Sun Exchange extends the logic: businesses lease solar infrastructure funded by global micro-investors, converting a R2m capex into a predictable monthly cost.

For start-ups, asset-light removes the primary barrier: capitalisation. New entrants no longer need R50m before serving their first customer. For legacy firms the implication is starker: a competitor can enter their market and undercut pricing before the incumbent has completed its board approval for a new depot. The elastic model routes around incumbents. The counter-risk is dependency: outsourcing transfers control, and when a key partner revises pricing or is acquired, the enterprise absorbs the shock — or suffers it.

Outsourcing as competitive architecture

South Africa’s business process outsourcing market, valued at $1.85bn in 2023 and growing at 10.1% annually to 2030, reflects a structural shift beyond cost reduction. Yoco — processing more than $2bn for 400,000 small and medium enterprise clients — owns none of the payment rails it rides, integrating with card networks, acquiring banks and fraud-detection layers, retaining only the merchant relationship, the interface and the data. A major bank doing the same would spend years in procurement; Yoco reached scale in months.

Cape Town’s business process outsourcing sector now attracts clients from the UK, US and Australia, making South Africa simultaneously a consumer and provider of the elastic model. Digital-native competitors have set a same-session fulfilment standard against which all providers are measured. Expectation inflation erodes tolerance for the friction that ownership-heavy models routinely produce.

The subscription model — revenue engine and loyalty trap

Subscriptions convert lumpy revenue into predictable cash flows and transform billing into an intelligence engine. RentWorks turns a depreciating R400,000 server into a manageable monthly cost. Discovery Vitality turns premiums into behavioural data that sharpens underwriting precision. For suppliers, the compounding effect — recurring revenue, deepening customer intelligence, longer lifecycle — is the closest thing to a structural moat a service business can build without owning infrastructure.

For customers, the appeal is access without ownership. The paradox: subscriptions are architecturally designed to make switching expensive — through data accumulation, integration depth and the friction of re-evaluation — so that lock-in registers as loyalty rather than constraint. The risk lies in the gap between selling and fulfilling: recurring revenue without subscription-grade operations is a liability that compounds with every new customer.

Networks, data sovereignty and the integration imperative

TymeBank reached a $1.5bn valuation in December 2024 — $250m Series D led by Nubank — without a single branch. It leased the distribution footprint of Pick n Pay and Boxer, placing kiosks at till points visited by millions weekly. By mid-2025 Tyme Group served 17.5-million customers globally, adding 450,000 per month.

The retail infrastructure was rented; the customer relationship and its data were owned. Every transaction feeds credit models and product sequencing. The network is accessed; the data is proprietary.

The elastic enterprise depends on technology functioning across systems not designed to communicate. The typical large South African corporate runs five to 15 core platforms — ERP, CRM, logistics, HR, and compliance — procured independently, years apart. A simple customer query requires manual cross-referencing across three systems and a 24-hour lag.

API middleware and robotic process automation have made integration a fraction of what it once cost. Pick n Pay’s partnership with Mr D activated same-day delivery across major metros without a new warehouse. Startups, building on API-native stacks from day one, carry none of that legacy debt. Data integration is not an IT project — it is a competitive precondition.

Who wins, who waits, who disappears

What distinguishes businesses navigating this transition is not age or balance sheet — it is the clarity with which they have separated what must be owned from what can be accessed.

Discovery is a 30-year-old incumbent and South Africa’s most sophisticated elastic enterprise. The businesses most at risk sit in the middle: too large to pivot quickly, too committed to existing infrastructure, and too slow before a leaner competitor takes the customer.

The customer has already voted. TymeBank’s 450,000 new accounts per month, Naked’s 90-second settlement, Yoco’s 400,000 merchants who moved off a legacy terminal — none won by marketing. All won by a frictionless experience their previous provider, burdened by what it owned, could not deliver.

The architecture of business is being renegotiated. The terms are “access”, “leverage”, “partnership”, and “integration”. The question every leadership team faces is what they actually need to own — and what has been costing them more than it is worth.

• Mafinyani is managing partner at Ruta Thari IQ and risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and AI strategy advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.