STEPHEN CRANSTON | The changing face of financial advice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I like to keep things simple but I still believe skill can add value (alpha in investment jargon) over the long run, writes the author.

I used to work for a UK-based events company that operates in South Africa. But even I have to concede that the Investment Forum is South Africa’s premier event for the retail investment fraternity.

Life was simple when I made my first investment in 1991, still in my twenties. It was a Liberty Life endowment policy sold to me by an old school friend, Gerald Sadleir. The other option would have been to buy an endowment from Old Mutual; Sanlam didn’t have much of a franchise in the Joburg northern suburbs in those days.

The closest I came to an investment conference at the time was an invitation to the Liberty press junket, where Roy McAlpine (who died in January) would lecture us about the market.

There was also the Financial Mail investment conference, but that was more of a political forum. A few brave souls such as Perry Worsthorne and Patrick Minford would come to talk to the great and the good at the Carlton Hotel.

There was no investment industry as we know it today: a many-headed hydra; a food chain all taking fees off our savings. There were some back in the early 1990s that sold across a number of service providers, some of which, such as Brantam, flourish today. But they were still called brokers and not really very popular with the distribution kings, such as Bobby Jooste at Old Mutual or Yves D’Hallouin at Liberty.

It was a quantity-based model. A term such as “advice” would be considered quite quaint. The point was to sell product, and the really productive ones went to the Millionaire Round Table Event in New Orleans.

Looking at the food chain today, there seem to be more and more layers — you don’t just choose between the Green Team and the Blue Team. There are about 2,000 unit trusts. So it’s no wonder that the retail investment industry finds events such as the Investment Forum — and the FundHub portal that goes with it — so useful.

I like to keep things simple but I still believe skill can add value (alpha in investment jargon) over the long run. I also accept that the simple split funding balanced solution that has worked so well over the past 25 years for Ninety One, Allan Gray and Coronation isn’t always appropriate.

Looking at the food chain today, there seem to be more and more layers — you don’t just choose between the Green Team and the Blue Team. There are about 2,000 unit trusts.

Coronation even refers to its funds as “legacy” portfolios. “Legacy” is a word I use to describe my old ICL 486 desktop. But I get what they mean, and I am still a client.

I am now in the — to use that dreadful term — decumulation phase, drawing down an annuity (I am really not ready to call it a pension), so I need to look at different managers. The core of my living annuity is flexible income funds, combined with about one-third global balanced funds as a rand hedge.

I leave the annuity to my broker to manage, as I accept the things I cannot change, including the cunning, baffling and powerful markets. But I like to see the new product available in the market and the new players. It was interesting to see what Discovery’s wholly owned discretionary fund manager, Cogence, had to say — though it’s also interesting to see Discovery doesn’t appear anywhere in the branding.

Even product houses that I can’t access through my living annuity, such as Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, were advertising their wares at the forum. There were a number of international houses, some new to me, such as Harris Oakmark, and old friends, such as Capital Group, which ran the Liberty Global Equity fund in the Sidney Place era.

Talking of Place, Schroders was there to publicise its Global Target Return Fund. It is managed by the improbably young-looking Sebastian Mullins and has an incredible number of moving parts. It even invests in US hybrids, which have nothing to do with Tesla.

Another old friend, if you are a regular on the conference circuit, is Michael Power, who used to attend this conference in his capacity as resident futurologist at Investec and then Ninety One. Ninety One wasn’t at the conference, sadly, but Power turned up nonetheless. After the sad death of Clem Sunter, he must be South Africa’s best living futurologist.

Power recently retired and came in his guise under the intriguingly named Kaskazi Consulting banner. It was his old wine — how China will overtake the US — but in shiny new bottles. Instead of relying on covers of The Economist for his illustrations, he focused on Chinese AI. China is certainly producing AI far more cheaply than America, and the graphics are more entertaining.

But I remain sceptical. In the 1980s, futurologists were talking about how Japan would overtake America and become the No 1 country. Anyone who had made asset allocation decisions a decade ago based on the Power thesis would be kicking themselves. If they had invested heavily in Chinese equities, they would have sharply underperformed US equities and even South African fixed deposits.

Of course, this time might be different. I am not so sure, as I don’t see the next generation of Chinese entrepreneurs emerging now that the country has reverted to a centralised socialist model and discourages free thinking.

• Cranston, a financial journalist, is author of ‘The Mavericks’, a book about South African fund management.