LETTER | ANC loyalty to Iran misguided

Andile Songezo’s response to Phumlani Majozi whitewashed the crimes of the Iranian government and hid an irrational animosity towards the West behind insults directed towards Majozi ("Columnist launders US and Israeli sins”, March 12).

Iran is an authoritarian theocracy responsible for funding global terrorism that has torn down countries and killed thousands of civilians. Domestically, it has killed tens of thousands of its own civilians for protesting against the regime. Women are treated like second-class citizens and non-Muslims are treated as pariahs.

The ANC maintains positive relations with the regime despite the 1985 Oil for Arms deal proving that Tehran didn’t really care about the struggle against apartheid. The ANC are chumps whom the mullahs have played for decades. Iran is not a democracy and is closer to resembling apartheid South Africa than Israel has ever been.

Our government’s concern should be the welfare of the South African people. Petty ideological squabbles and disinformation about supposed Israeli and US war crimes, even though they have striven to minimise civilian casualties far more than in any other modern war yet, must not distract from what our country actually needs.

We need positive relations with the US, our most lucrative trade partner. We need to stop this hatred borne of malicious ignorance and embrace the world’s true democracies.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

