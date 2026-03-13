LETTER | Faulty Codesa compromise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your editorial opinion (“Political maturity is more valuable than liberation credentials or ideology”, March 11) refers.

SA is suffering more from the wrong style of “democracy”, as compromised on at Codesa, in which the people get to vote for a party, not a person. This simple yet vital blunder has allowed the unholy, corrupt ANC to last this long, even though many brainwashed voters will vote ANC until they die.

In any functional democracy the ANC would not have survived one year, let alone 32 years. You also cannot use the term “credible governance” when mentioning the ANC (or the EFF & MK), as corruption, assassinations and violence are part and parcel of these parties’ culture, and that of their respective bases.

The ANC is irredeemable and has to be allowed to die, but the investment capital that is on strike will only flow when the ANC is truly out of power everywhere in SA. The country has lurched from bad (under the National Party and apartheid) to worse under the ANC, and the sooner SA lives by the key non-racialism tenet of the constitution the better for SA’s future.

BEE is nothing more than a vector for ANC corruption. SA does not have a DA problem. Look at how functional the Western Cape and Cape Town are. SA has an ANC problem. The warning should be more for the ANC.

Sibusiso Dube

Via Business Day online

