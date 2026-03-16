ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | Jesse Jackson, preacher of lost causes

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American civil rights leader Jackson with Nelson Mandela in 1990, shortly after he was released from prison.

African-American civil rights preacher Jesse Jackson, who died recently aged 84, was described by The New York Times’s Peter Applebome as “the nation’s most influential black figure” between the eras of Martin Luther King Jr and Barack Obama.

Incredibly, Jackson never held any elected position and, despite a long history of civic struggles, became something of a relic, chasing lost causes as black mayors, governors and, eventually, a black president became the main beneficiaries of the heroic battles he and his generation of civil rights leaders waged in the 1950s and 60s. It was his two presidential runs that laid the path for Obama to become the first black president of the US in 2008.

Jesse Louis Burns was born in South Carolina on October 8 1941. His 16-year-old mother, Helen Burns, was a cosmetologist. His father, Noah Robinson, was a 33-year-old former boxer who was married with his own family. His rejection of Jackson left permanent scars. Belatedly adopted by his mother’s husband, Charles Jackson, the young boy was later sent to live in a shack with his indomitable grandmother, Mathilda “Tibby” Burns.

Jackson enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1959, but soon transferred to the more welcoming all-black North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, becoming president of the student body. It was there where Jackson met and married fellow student Jacqueline Lavinia Brown in 1962, with whom he subsequently had five children.

Jackson then studied at the Chicago Theological Seminary, mobilising a group of seminarians to head to Selma to protest against police abuses. It was here that he first met Martin Luther King. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate soon became the mentor Jackson hero-worshipped, and King invited his protégé to head the Chicago branch of his Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Jackson was with King in Memphis to support a garbage workers’ strike in April 1968 when the civil rights stalwart was shot dead. He then tarnished his reputation by touring TV studios in Chicago wearing a sweater with King’s blood on it. Jackson resigned from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference after being suspended. He championed civic rights in America, South Africa and Palestine, becoming a leading light of America’s anti-apartheid movement.

Jackson’s historic 1984 and 1988 presidential bids saw him deliver eloquent and rousing speeches at Democratic Party conventions that harked back nostalgically to the civil rights era of a multiracial coalition promoting the rights of the marginalised.

He preached full employment, healthcare, welfare and taxing the rich, continuing King’s push for economic equality to complement political freedoms. However, Jackson’s vision was cheered rather than embraced by a centrist Democratic Party more committed to gradualist reform than radical revolution.

South Africa’s Nobel Peace laureate, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, championed a vision of “the Rainbow People of God”. His fellow preacher, Jackson, similarly adopted the leitmotif of a multiracial rainbow movement uniting Americans. Jackson spent most of his life in civic activism as the leader of the Rainbow Push Coalition. He suffered a devastating personal scandal in 2001 after revealing that he had fathered a child two years earlier with his former staffer, Karin Stanford.

He preached full employment, healthcare, welfare and taxing the rich, continuing King’s push for economic equality to complement political freedoms. However, Jackson’s vision was cheered rather than embraced by a centrist Democratic Party more committed to gradualist reform than radical revolution.

One of Jackson’s greatest, but often unremarked, achievements was popularising the term “African-American” from 1989. He insisted that — like Italian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Irish-Americans — his black compatriots should take pride in their ancestral home.

It was fitting that he served as the first special US envoy for Africa (1997-2001) under former president Bill Clinton and that President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at his funeral service in Chicago. Clinton awarded Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

• Adebajo is professor and senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship.