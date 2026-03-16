LETTER | Conflicting messages on apartheid and unity

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Members of the EFF sing struggle songs outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Kill the Boer'.

For how long are we going to be going backwards and forwards on the indefensible, abominable “Kill the Boer” chant, which is grossly inappropriate in the country’s current circumstances?

We should be focused on rebuilding and renewing our country. Are politicians so obsessed with the past that they have become blind to any obstacle that might pose as a serious problem to the achievement of the future we want for the long-suffering people of South Africa?

I can’t believe that international relations and co-operation minisiter Ronald Lamola, who started off taking every right step in welcoming the new US ambassador to South Africa, showing him all the sites that bear testament to the brutality of apartheid, then goes and pours cold water over it all by robustly defending the indefensible ”Kill the Boer” chant.

Are we ever going to move past the obsession with the long-gone apartheid era and overcome this fixation, which has become an albatross around our necks, hindering whatever progress we might have been able to make by now?

The EFF would do well to move with the times and support efforts to achieve reconciliation, progress, improved economic conditions and improved employment prospects for the youth. Provoking unrest and conflict is grossly irresponsible and inappropriate.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

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