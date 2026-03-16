Opinion

LETTER | Debate arises: war ‘on’ or ‘for’ Iranians?

Citizens in the country are caught in geopolitical crossfire

US President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and secretary of state Marco Rubio at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: (The White House/Social Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Trying to ‘sanewash’ Trump’s erratic moves is futile”, March 12).

I wonder if it is a war “on” or “for” Iranians. Think about that. Not a word about the millions of Iranians living in uncertainty, but grateful nonetheless that someone has taken on the despotic regime that put many of them in prison for simply disagreeing with the evil ayatollahs.

Not to mention their perpetual, growing appetite to obliterate Israel and anyone else who disagrees with them off the face of the planet. Call it “sanewashing” if you like. Some call it a reality check.

It’s a horrible situation, to be sure, but I think there is a chance that Bruce’s analysis is a bit myopic.

Dean Webb

Via Business Day online

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