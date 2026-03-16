MASEDI TLHONG | The hidden cost of merger approval

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In the past, executives have treated the Competition Commission’s public interest conditions as a final administrative hurdle to be cleared at the tail-end of a deal.

In the high-stakes arena of South African mergers & acquisitions, the fine print of regulatory approval has shifted from a legal formality to a primary deal-breaker. We are seeing a trend in which meticulously structured transactions fail not due to traditional lessening of competition concerns, but because of a more volatile variable — the price of public interest.

For too long, executives have treated the Competition Commission’s public interest conditions as a final administrative hurdle to be cleared at the tail-end of a deal. It is a dangerous misconception. If you can foresee the social conditions that are likely to be attached to a merger, they must be costed upfront. To do otherwise is to negotiate a transaction the value of which evaporates when the commission stamps it “approved”.

The new frontier of execution risk

In recent years several high-profile mergers have stalled or collapsed because the conditions attached to approval fundamentally altered the transaction’s economics. These were not failures of competition law, but of financial foresight.

For executives and private equity firms this uncertainty represents the new frontier of execution risk. When modelling a transaction, deal teams account for purchase prices, advisory fees and integration synergies with surgical precision. However, the critical gap in this process is the failure to quantify the “social cost” of the approval itself.

Under our current regulatory framework the commission views merger control through the expansive lens of Section 12A(3) of the Competition Act. Public interest is not a mere peripheral consideration; it is the pivot upon which a deal’s fate turns.

For a buyer, this translates into tangible financial obligations — employee share ownership schemes (Esops), multi-year retrenchment moratoriums, or substantial enterprise and supplier development commitments. These are not mere “compliance” items; they are direct, quantifiable hits to cash flow and profit margins.

When the maths no longer works

The danger lies in the timing. When these conditions are imposed late in the proceedings — often after exclusivity has expired and financing is locked — the deal’s financial architecture begins to crumble.

The internal rate of return, the lifeblood of any private equity transaction, shifts downward. The debt-service profile, negotiated with lenders based on specific cash flow projections, suddenly faces unplanned expenditures. Furthermore, long-term exit assumptions are diluted by ownership restrictions or forced reinvestment requirements.

At that critical juncture a deal that looked attractive at the signing of the memorandum of understanding may no longer clear the investment committee’s hurdle rate. The board is then faced with a brutal choice — accept a diluted return or walk away from months of work and millions in sunk costs.

A predictive approach to regulatory engagement

Sophisticated market participants must transition from a reactive posture to a predictive one. Waiting for the commission to dictate the terms of public interest is a relic of a simpler regulatory era.

A modern approach requires identifying public interest sensitivities during the due diligence phase. This means scrutinising the target’s labour relations, supply chain dependencies and historical employment patterns.

This intelligence must then be used to stress-test the valuation. What does a 5% Esop stake cost the shareholders in diluted earnings? What is the net present value of a three-year restructuring ban?

By answering these questions before the filing and proactively engaging regulators with a pre-cost proposal, parties secure something more valuable than a simple “yes” — they secure deal certainty.

Proactive modelling protects the board from the reputational and financial fallout of an eleventh-hour collapse. In an environment where public interest is permanently embedded in South African merger control, these conditions are no longer unexpected obstacles. They are part of the core pricing equation.

Why wait for the commission to set the price of your deal? Those who model social costs early preserve value; those who do not risk signing an agreement they can no longer afford the moment the gavel falls.

• Tlhong is director: corporate commercial at TGR Attorneys.